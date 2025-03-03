Georgia Tech senior guard Kowacie Reeves has published two books

The process of authorship for Reeves began in May when Reeves was in Barcelona studying abroad. Tech guard Marcos San Miguel also was in the Spanish city serving an internship, and Reeves said the two spent time together often, discussing the world and their respective places in it.

Reeves said he often would take ideas and thoughts stemming from his discussions with San Miguel and jot down an idea or concept. He looked up one day and realized he had created the rough outline of a manuscript.

He reached out to former Macon TV anchor Montezz Allen, whom Reeves had noticed was an author himself, about the process of creating a book. Turns out there was a self-publishing avenue that Reeves said was relatively easy (and fun).

Reeves published “I Am Not Your Doctrine” in June.

“I’ve always gravitated toward social, thinking about social norms and just society in general,” Reeves said of that book. “Then furthering that with higher education now because my major is history and sociology. Before when I was at Florida it was just liberal arts history. I was just a big history guy, history buff. Here, I knew nothing about sociology. Now, being here two years, most of my classes have been in sociology.

“It just opened my mind up to a whole new way of thinking and observation and analysis of societal things that go on. In Spain is when those gear wheels were turning a lot.”

Reeves graduated from Westside High School in Macon in 2021 and then spent two seasons at Florida before transferring to Tech to play for coach Damon Stoudamire. The 6-foot-7 Reeves started all 32 games for the Jackets in 2023-24 and averaged a modest 9.8 points.

He was expected to be a vital piece for Tech this season and after three games in November he was scoring 15.7 points per game. Reeves then scored a total of nine points in games against Georgia, Cincinnati and Charleston Southern, respectively. A foot injury was part of the culprit for Reeves’ lack of production.

Reeves hasn’t seen the court since Nov. 27. Meanwhile, his second book, “Nature’s Renaissance,” had been in the works. It was published in January.

“It further tells the story of personal growth, personal journey. The goal is just to invoke thought. That’s really it,” Reeves said. “It’s not really something super complex even though the topics may seem complex. In academia I’ve learned invoking thought and different perspectives is a beautiful way to be progressive, to get to a new point that is usually better than the old point. If everyone comes out of it with new viewpoints, new ways to look at things, that helps growth.”

Reeves’ basketball future is undecided — it is possible that Reeves could use a redshirt for his lost ‘24-25 season. He still won’t be in uniform at 7 p.m. Tuesday when Tech (15-14, 9-9 ACC) faces Miami (6-23, 2-16 ACC) at McCamish Pavilion in its home finale looking to win its seventh game in nine outings.

Reeves is on track to graduate from Tech in May and said his third book could be a graphic novel or fiction book. So whether his basketball career continues, his works as an author are just starting.

“Ever since he’s gotten here to Georgia Tech, we talk a lot,” said Stoudamire, who said he has read Reeves’ first book. “I think one of the biggest things that he’s enjoyed is that I’ve kind of allowed him to be him. I think I understand (Reeves) as more than a basketball player. I know that we all love people that want to play basketball 110% and basketball is the No. 1 thing in their life. Sometimes there’s another element that allows them to be successful doing something else, and I think that’s Kowacie.”