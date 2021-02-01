Georgia Tech receives votes for Top 25 poll

The last time Tech was in the actual top 25 was in the poll released Feb. 8, 2010, which was the last season that the Jackets made the NCAA tournament. Since then, every other team in the ACC besides Boston College has appeared in the Top 25. (Wake Forest appeared in the poll the week after Tech in February 2010 and likewise has not appeared since.)

With the win over the Seminoles, the Jackets improved to 8-5.