Georgia Tech receives votes for Top 25 poll

After its win over then-No. 16 Florida State on Saturday, Georgia Tech received a vote in the AP Top 25 poll released Monday. While hardly significant for much of the ACC, the Yellow Jackets hadn’t received votes in the AP poll since the preseason poll of the 2010-11 season, according to College Poll Archive.
The last time Tech was in the actual top 25 was in the poll released Feb. 8, 2010, which was the last season that the Jackets made the NCAA tournament. Since then, every other team in the ACC besides Boston College has appeared in the Top 25. (Wake Forest appeared in the poll the week after Tech in February 2010 and likewise has not appeared since.)
With the win over the Seminoles, the Jackets improved to 8-5.
Tech also received a single vote in the coaches poll, also released Monday. The Jackets’ last time receiving votes in that poll was in the 2017-18 preseason following the Jackets’ run to the NIT championship in coach Josh Pastner’s first season.
Tech has the opportunity to make a further case for inclusion this week in games at Louisville Monday at 2 p.m. and Saturday against Notre Dame at McCamish Pavilion.