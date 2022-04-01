Georgia Tech expected to hire Del Alexander as new receivers coach

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Alexander was not retained at Notre Dame following the 2021 season after five seasons coaching the wide receivers. He started coaching there in 2017, the same year that Long was hired as offensive coordinator for the Fighting Irish. Alexander previously coached with Long at Arizona State. Alexander was there from 2012-16, the first four seasons as wide receivers coach and passing-game coordinator and the 2016 season as tight ends coach. Long was with the Sun Devils from 2012-15, coaching tight ends and serving as recruiting coordinator.

Alexander replaces Kerry Dixon, who left Tech after three seasons earlier this week to become the assistant quarterbacks coach with the Baltimore Ravens.