Georgia Tech expected to hire Del Alexander as new receivers coach

Georgia Tech appears to have someone in place for its opening for wide receivers coach. Del Alexander, who coached with offensive coordinator Chip Long at Notre Dame and Arizona State, is considered a prime candidate who is expected to be hired, according to a person familiar with the situation. Multiple reports Friday similarly indicated that expectation.
Alexander was not retained at Notre Dame following the 2021 season after five seasons coaching the wide receivers. He started coaching there in 2017, the same year that Long was hired as offensive coordinator for the Fighting Irish. Alexander previously coached with Long at Arizona State. Alexander was there from 2012-16, the first four seasons as wide receivers coach and passing-game coordinator and the 2016 season as tight ends coach. Long was with the Sun Devils from 2012-15, coaching tight ends and serving as recruiting coordinator.
Alexander replaces Kerry Dixon, who left Tech after three seasons earlier this week to become the assistant quarterbacks coach with the Baltimore Ravens.
Alexander, who played wide receiver for USC from 1993-94, got his first full-time coaching job in 1998 at UNLV and has since worked with the San Diego Chargers, Oregon State, Wisconsin, Arizona State and Notre Dame. He has coached no fewer than eight players who were drafted and a Biletnikoff Award winner (Oregon State’s Mike Hass in 2005).
