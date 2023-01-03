Georgia Tech ready to stop the bursts that have it winless in ACC

“All things are on the table,” he said. “We are dissecting it, looking at it, trying to make amends for it.”

Miami is, again, one of the better teams in the ACC. With an average amount of experience of 1.48 seasons, Tech vastly trails Miami, whose players average 2.83 seasons of experience.

With that experience comes better execution. Miami ranks third in the conference in points (77.9), first in field-goal percentage (48.3) and tied for seventh in turnovers per game (11.4). While its offense isn’t the model of efficiency, if Tech can’t either create stops on defense or find ways to improve its points per shot (1.17, 15th in the conference), it easily could fall to 0-4.

“I feel like we have to lock in even more on defense with them so versatile on offense,” Tech guard Deebo Coleman said.

Coleman said Tech’s players seem ready to try to improve their execution. He said the players met Monday to discuss if they were ready to “be real with ourselves.”

“Do we want this to be like the rest of the film that we have for the rest of season, or do we want to turn around and like make some noise in Atlanta?” he said.