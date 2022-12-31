Georgia Tech turnovers lead to pummeling by No. 13 Virginia

The Jackets actually were competitive with the Cavaliers through most of the first half before a 9-0 run leading into halftime capsized their bid for an upset.

Virginia 74, Georgia Tech 56

Tech trailed 27-25 after two free throws by forward Jalon Moore with 2:57 remaining. Virginia guard Kihei Clark failed to handle a pass from forward Ben Vander Plas, giving the Jackets a chance to tie or take the lead, but guard Miles Kelly’s 3-point try was just off the mark. Moore gave the Jackets another chance with a steal on the perimeter, but his throw-ahead pass to Deivon Smith to start a fast break was off the mark and recovered by Clark, who passed to Armann Franklin for a 3-pointer, a swing of potentially five points.

Deebo Coleman tried to answer, but his 3-point try bounced twice on the inside of the rim before hopping out. The Jackets fought for a stop on the next Virginia possession for another chance to cut the score to one possession, but lost the ball on a travel by Smith with 41.6 seconds left.

The bottom fell out after that. Virginia’s ball movement got the Tech defense out of alignment, leaving Clark open for a 3 from the corner and a 33-25 lead. The Jackets turned the ball over again, and Clark found Isaac McKneely for a 3-pointer as the final seconds ticked off the clock for a 36-25 halftime lead.

Tech surrendered any remaining chance to win in the first 5-1/2 minutes of the second half. Giving the ball away repeatedly to create open-court baskets for Virginia, Tech gave up a 16-0 run to start the half and fell behind 52-25, adding to the 9-0 surge allowed at the end of the first half.