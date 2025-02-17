Georgia Tech point guard named ACC player of the week

Georgia Tech sophomore Naithan George, who led the Yellow Jackets to a sweep of Stanford and California at home last week, was named ACC player of the week, the league announced Monday.

Continuing the best stretch of basketball in his career, George averaged 24 points, 6.5 assists and five rebounds last week, and played all but three seconds of a possible 85 minutes in leading Tech to two wins. The 6-foot-3 sophomore scored 22 points, making 7 of 13 shots from the floor, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line in the Yellow Jackets’ 60-52 win over the Cardinal. He also had five assists and seven rebounds.

On Saturday, George scored a game-high 26 points with eight assists and three rebounds in lifting Tech over California in overtime 90-88. He went 9-of-19 from the floor, 5-of-8 from 3-point range and 3-of-3 from the line.