Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech point guard named ACC player of the week

Naithan George is playing the best stretch of basketball in his career
Georgia Tech guard Naithan George (1) attempts a shot against Stanford guard Benny Gealer (5) during the second half at McCamish Pavilion, Wednesday, February, 12, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 60-52. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
3 hours ago

Georgia Tech sophomore Naithan George, who led the Yellow Jackets to a sweep of Stanford and California at home last week, was named ACC player of the week, the league announced Monday.

Continuing the best stretch of basketball in his career, George averaged 24 points, 6.5 assists and five rebounds last week, and played all but three seconds of a possible 85 minutes in leading Tech to two wins. The 6-foot-3 sophomore scored 22 points, making 7 of 13 shots from the floor, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line in the Yellow Jackets’ 60-52 win over the Cardinal. He also had five assists and seven rebounds.

On Saturday, George scored a game-high 26 points with eight assists and three rebounds in lifting Tech over California in overtime 90-88. He went 9-of-19 from the floor, 5-of-8 from 3-point range and 3-of-3 from the line.

Embracing Tech’s need for him to provide more scoring, George scored at all three levels, going 16-for-29 (55.2%) for the week, making 8 of 12 (66.7%) from deep and 8 of 8 at the line. He leads the ACC and ranks No. 12 nationally in assist average (6.3 per game).

Among ACC players last week, George ranked No. 2 in points per game, first in assists, first in 3-point percentage, third in 3-pointers per game and first in minutes played.

Tech next travels to Boston College at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

