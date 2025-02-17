Georgia Tech point guard named ACC player of the week

Georgia Tech sophomore Naithan George, who led the Yellow Jackets to a sweep of Stanford and California at home last week, was named ACC player of the week, the league announced Monday.
Continuing the best stretch of basketball in his career, George averaged 24 points, 6.5 assists and five rebounds last week, and played all but three seconds of a possible 85 minutes in leading Tech to two wins. The 6-foot-3 sophomore scored 22 points, making 7 of 13 shots from the floor, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line in the Yellow Jackets’ 60-52 win over the Cardinal. He also had five assists and seven rebounds.
On Saturday, George scored a game-high 26 points with eight assists and three rebounds in lifting Tech over California in overtime 90-88. He went 9-of-19 from the floor, 5-of-8 from 3-point range and 3-of-3 from the line.
Embracing Tech’s need for him to provide more scoring, George scored at all three levels, going 16-for-29 (55.2%) for the week, making 8 of 12 (66.7%) from deep and 8 of 8 at the line. He leads the ACC and ranks No. 12 nationally in assist average (6.3 per game).
Among ACC players last week, George ranked No. 2 in points per game, first in assists, first in 3-point percentage, third in 3-pointers per game and first in minutes played.
Tech next travels to Boston College at 2 p.m. Saturday.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com
Atlanta IG resigns over ‘threats, bullying, intimidation and harassment’
The government watchdog said she’s been in a bitter feud with Mayor Andre Dickens' administration over the office’s authority
Potential snow is up next on Georgia’s weather roller coaster
Wednesday could bring some snow in North Georgia and a wintry mix in northern parts of metro Atlanta, according to the National Weather Service.
1600-pound great white shark discovered off coasts of Georgia and Florida
A research group tracks a great white shark off the coasts of Georgia and Florida. (Footage: AJC | Ocearch | WRAL News | WSB-TV Sources: USA Today | Ocearch)