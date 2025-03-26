Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech point guard Nait George intends to transfer

Two-year starter and team’s assist leader to depart
Credit: Rich Von Biberstein/AP

By
Updated 47 minutes ago

One of Georgia Tech’s top players could be playing elsewhere next season.

ESPN reported Tuesday that Nait George, a sophomore, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. A 6-foot-3, 185-pound native of Canada, George averaged 12.3 points and had a team-high 221 assists in 2024-25.

George came to Tech in 2023, the last addition to coach Damon Stoudamire’s first roster. George only had a few scholarship offers and was likely going to play for Seattle University had Stoudamire not offered him a scholarship.

“Nait, he’s, from a basketball standpoint, he’s matured a lot from when I put him in the (starting) lineup against Mississippi State (Nov. 28, 2023) to where he is today. He’s really grown as a player,” Stoudamire said March 18 after the Yellow Jackets lost to Jacksonville State in the first round of the NIT at McCamish Pavilion. “He’s grown into, not only a good player for our team, but one of the better point guards in the conference. He just needs to keep evolving and he’ll be one of the better point guards in the country.

“I think the next step for him is … and I’ve told him this, so I’m not ashamed to say this, I said, ‘Man, you have to develop characteristics of a point guard. As a point guard, I was never the most-liked guy on the team because you gotta be willing to slap somebody if that’s the case to get them to do what you wanna do. But now you have to do that same thing every day. What I always tell him, and I try to give him examples of, is when it’s not going well for you, it’s still gotta well for everybody else. I think the first two years he’s been trying to figure out who he is as a player. Rightfully so. But it’s time to figure out Baye (Ndongo) better when he’s struggling, right? How to get Duncan (Powell) going. How to help Jaeden Mustaf on the floor. How to help (Darrion) Sutton on the floor. That’s the next step of who needs to become.”

George averaged 9.8 points as a freshman and tallied 135 assists. His 356 assists over two seasons is the 14th-most in a Tech career and his 221 assists this past season were the fifth-most in a single Tech season.

Six times George recorded double-digit assists during his Tech tenure and against Virginia in the 2025 ACC tournament he nearly had a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. In February, George scored a career-high 28 points in a triple-overtime win over Clemson.

“Who he was from when he walked in the door who had one scholarship offer and he was going to Seattle University before he came here, I think he’s been phenomenal. And I think he’s on pace to be in a lot of the record books here at Tech from the standpoint of the things that he does well on the floor. I just see him continuing to grow because he took a big jump. In the last two months he took a really big jump. I’m excited to continue to see his growth and help him become the player he wants to be.”

