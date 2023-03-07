Georgia Tech escapes with win over Florida State at ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Off its game at the start and behind for most of the game, Georgia Tech found a way into the second round of the ACC Tournament.
Behind by as many as 11 points early in the second half and five with two minutes left, the No. 13-seed Yellow Jackets capitalized on the scoring touch of guard Miles Kelly to knock out No. 12-seed Florida State 61-60 on Tuesday afternoon in the opening game of the first round at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Tech advances to play No. 5-seed Pitt on Wednesday afternoon. The game will start after the Syracuse-Wake Forest game, which begins at noon.
Trailing 60-55 at the two-minute mark, the Jackets caught the Seminoles with a 3-pointer by guard Miles Kelly and a short jumper by guard Kyle Sturdivant. Taking possession with the score tied 60-60 after a 3-point try by Dari Green went in and out for the Seminoles with 28 seconds remaining, guard Lance Terry couldn’t put down a dunk try, but forward Ja’von Franklin grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled going to the basket. After making one free throw for the final 61-60 lead with .3 seconds left, Franklin missed the second, requiring the Seminoles to try a desperation shot from the backcourt that was off-target. Franklin’s free throw gave Tech its first lead since the first five minutes of the first half.
The Jackets earned some revenge on the Seminoles, whose 75-64 win in Tallahassee, Florida, on Jan. 7 sent Tech on its nine-game losing streak. Tech coach Josh Pastner, whose job security is in question after his team finished in the bottom three of the ACC for the second year in a row, has led the Jackets to seven wins in their past nine games, including four consecutive victories. Tuesday’s win was Pastner’s first in a first-round game in the ACC Tournament.
Kelly led the Jackets with 21 points, 16 of them in the second half. Franklin collected another double-double, with 10 points and 19 rebounds. The Jackets shot 37.7% for the game from the field, including 46.4% in the second half.
Tech (15-17) and FSU (9-23) met under different circumstances than their last matchup in Greensboro, when they played for the league championship in 2021, a game memorable for the Jackets’ forcing 25 turnovers in the 80-75 win.
Georgia Tech 61, Florida State 60
Through the first half, the game strayed from the possible script of “hot team vs. team that had lost six of its final seven regular-season games, including the last two by double digits.” Challenging the Jackets with their length, quickness and aggression, Florida State took control of the game early by limiting open shots and benefiting from Tech’s suddenly errant 3-point shooting.
Tech, which had shot 41% from 3-point range in its final seven ACC regular-season games, made its first two 3-pointers and then missed 11 of its next 12, helping the Seminoles gain a 31-21 halftime lead. All the more disconcerting was the fact that Florida State ranked 341st in Division I in 3-point percentage defense going into the game and had allowed each of its past five opponents to shoot 42% or better from behind the arc.
Tech finished the game shooting 29.6% from 3-point range (8-for-27).
The Jackets, who had become a fluid and efficient unit in winning six of their final eight games of the regular season, were having trouble holding onto the ball and making open shots. Tech’s 21-point half was its lowest-scoring first half of the season and a far cry from the 40.4 points the Jackets had averaged in the first halves of their final seven ACC games of the regular season.
