Georgia Tech escapes with win over Florida State at ACC Tournament

Kelly led the Jackets with 21 points, 16 of them in the second half. Franklin collected another double-double, with 10 points and 19 rebounds. The Jackets shot 37.7% for the game from the field, including 46.4% in the second half.

Tech (15-17) and FSU (9-23) met under different circumstances than their last matchup in Greensboro, when they played for the league championship in 2021, a game memorable for the Jackets’ forcing 25 turnovers in the 80-75 win.

Georgia Tech 61, Florida State 60

Through the first half, the game strayed from the possible script of “hot team vs. team that had lost six of its final seven regular-season games, including the last two by double digits.” Challenging the Jackets with their length, quickness and aggression, Florida State took control of the game early by limiting open shots and benefiting from Tech’s suddenly errant 3-point shooting.

Tech, which had shot 41% from 3-point range in its final seven ACC regular-season games, made its first two 3-pointers and then missed 11 of its next 12, helping the Seminoles gain a 31-21 halftime lead. All the more disconcerting was the fact that Florida State ranked 341st in Division I in 3-point percentage defense going into the game and had allowed each of its past five opponents to shoot 42% or better from behind the arc.

Tech finished the game shooting 29.6% from 3-point range (8-for-27).

The Jackets, who had become a fluid and efficient unit in winning six of their final eight games of the regular season, were having trouble holding onto the ball and making open shots. Tech’s 21-point half was its lowest-scoring first half of the season and a far cry from the 40.4 points the Jackets had averaged in the first halves of their final seven ACC games of the regular season.