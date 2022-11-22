BreakingNews
BREAKING: 3 South Georgia deputies fired, arrested over jail beating
ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech players have won awards under interim coach Brent Key

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Brent Key has provided a steady hand to Georgia Tech, with the Yellow Jackets having won four of their seven games since he became the interim head coach in September.

The record shows a large part of the impact that Key has made on the team, but the individual accolades show that, too.

Since Key’s first game in charge Oct. 1 against then-No. 24 Pitt Panthers, six Jackets players have collected seven ACC honors.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Charlie Thomas earned linebacker of the week in Week 5 and co-linebacker of the week in Week 9, Hassan Hall earned running back of the week and Gavin Stewart was specialist of the week in Week 5.

Week 9 saw Clayton Powell-Lee and Zach Pyron named defensive player of the week and Pyron earn co-rookie of the week honors.

They were joined by Keion White in Week 11, thanks to Saturday’s performance (three sacks and four tackles for a loss) that earned him ACC defensive lineman of the week as well.

“Individual awards don’t come unless the team is having success,” Key said about the honors. “As happy as you are for the individual that gets those awards, it’s really more of a congratulations to the entire team. It’s a view of how the entire team is playing because you can have some great guys on the team, but if the team is not playing well, then those guys aren’t going to get those honors.”

About the Author

Follow Aaron Wilson on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech should give Brent Key the job for good1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kirby Smart impressed with Brent Key’s handiwork at Georgia Tech
8h ago

Atlanta shut out of Final Four through 2030
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Jamon Dumas-Johnson critical for Georgia’s high-powered defense
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Jamon Dumas-Johnson critical for Georgia’s high-powered defense
8h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta United hires Garth Lagerwey as president
2h ago
The Latest

Who J Batt could be considering in Georgia Tech coaching search
46m ago
Four-star QB Jakhari Williams commits to Georgia Tech’s 2024 class
8h ago
Utah edges Georgia Tech in Fort Myers Tip-Off
19h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in the Atlanta area
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
9h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top