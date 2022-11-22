Georgia Tech players have won awards under interim coach Brent Key

They were joined by Keion White in Week 11, thanks to Saturday’s performance (three sacks and four tackles for a loss) that earned him ACC defensive lineman of the week as well.

“Individual awards don’t come unless the team is having success,” Key said about the honors. “As happy as you are for the individual that gets those awards, it’s really more of a congratulations to the entire team. It’s a view of how the entire team is playing because you can have some great guys on the team, but if the team is not playing well, then those guys aren’t going to get those honors.”