Georgia Tech players have won awards under interim coach Brent Key

Brent Key has provided a steady hand to Georgia Tech, with the Yellow Jackets having won four of their seven games since he became the interim head coach in September.
The record shows a large part of the impact that Key has made on the team, but the individual accolades show that, too.
Since Key’s first game in charge Oct. 1 against then-No. 24 Pitt Panthers, six Jackets players have collected seven ACC honors.
Charlie Thomas earned linebacker of the week in Week 5 and co-linebacker of the week in Week 9, Hassan Hall earned running back of the week and Gavin Stewart was specialist of the week in Week 5.
Week 9 saw Clayton Powell-Lee and Zach Pyron named defensive player of the week and Pyron earn co-rookie of the week honors.
They were joined by Keion White in Week 11, thanks to Saturday’s performance (three sacks and four tackles for a loss) that earned him ACC defensive lineman of the week as well.
“Individual awards don’t come unless the team is having success,” Key said about the honors. “As happy as you are for the individual that gets those awards, it’s really more of a congratulations to the entire team. It’s a view of how the entire team is playing because you can have some great guys on the team, but if the team is not playing well, then those guys aren’t going to get those honors.”
