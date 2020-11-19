Georgia Tech-Pittsburgh makeup date set by ACC

The game was scheduled for Nov. 14 but postponed. The initial plan was to play the game Dec. 12, but Thursday afternoon the ACC announced a new date of 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The game will be televised on one of the Fox Sports regional networks. This would be either Fox Sports South or Fox Sports Southeast in the Atlanta market.

Tech’s game at Miami that was scheduled for Saturday was postponed earlier this week. It has a tentative makeup date of Dec. 19.