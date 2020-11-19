X

Georgia Tech-Pittsburgh makeup date set by ACC

Georgia Tech players link arms before an NCAA college football game against Boston College as part of the ACC's first Unity Week, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Georgia Tech players link arms before an NCAA college football game against Boston College as part of the ACC's first Unity Week, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Georgia Tech | 41 minutes ago
By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech’s game against Pittsburgh is now set for Dec. 10, a Thursday.

The game was scheduled for Nov. 14 but postponed. The initial plan was to play the game Dec. 12, but Thursday afternoon the ACC announced a new date of 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The game will be televised on one of the Fox Sports regional networks. This would be either Fox Sports South or Fox Sports Southeast in the Atlanta market.

Tech’s game at Miami that was scheduled for Saturday was postponed earlier this week. It has a tentative makeup date of Dec. 19.

MORE TO COME

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.