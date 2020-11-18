Week 12 college football schedule: How to watch all 51 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Tuesday-Saturday. All times are EDT.
There are 17 games that feature teams in the Top 25, including three head-to-head matchups: No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State, No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern, No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma.
Again this week, all start times and TV information are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 12 games had been announced as canceled or postponed, including Georgia Tech’s game at No. 12 Miami on Saturday night.
Time, Teams, Network
» Tuesday, Nov. 17
7 p.m., Akron at Kent State, ESPNU
7 p.m., Buffalo at Bowling Green, CBS Sports Network
» Wednesday, Nov. 18
7 p.m., Northern Illinois at Ball State, ESPN News
7 p.m., Toledo at Eastern Michigan, CBS Sports Network
7 p.m., Western Michigan at Central Michigan, ESPN2
» Thursday, Nov. 19
7:30 p.m., Tulane at No. 25 Tulsa, ESPN
» Friday, Nov. 20
7 p.m., Syracuse at Louisville, ESPN
7:30 p.m., Purdue at Minnesota, Big Ten Network
8 p.m., Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic, CBS Sports Network
9:30 p.m., New Mexico at Air Force, FS1
» Saturday, Nov. 21
ACC
Noon, No. 4 Clemson at Florida State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)
4 p.m., Abilene Christian at Virginia, Fox Sports regional networks (Fox Sports South in the Atlanta market)
4 p.m., Virginia Tech at Pitt, ACC Network
7:30 p.m., No. 21 Liberty at N.C. State, Fox Sports regional networks (Fox Sports South in the Atlanta market)
American Athletic
Noon, East Carolina at Temple, ESPN-Plus
Noon, Stephen F. Austin at Memphis, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., No. 7 Cincinnati at Central Florida, ESPN
Big 12
3:30 p.m., No. 22 Texas at Kansas, ESPN2
4 p.m., Kansas State at No. 17 Iowa State, Fox
7:30 p.m., No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)
Big Ten
Noon, Illinois at Nebraska, Big Ten Network
Noon, No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State, Fox
Noon, Michigan State at Maryland, Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m., Iowa at Penn State
3:30 p.m., No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)
7:30 p.m., Michigan at Rutgers, Big Ten Network
Conference USA
2 p.m., Florida International at Western Kentucky, ESPN3
2 p.m., Rice at North Texas, ESPN3
3 p.m., Texas-San Antonio at Southern Miss, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Middle Tennessee at Troy, ESPN3
Mountain West
3:30 p.m., San Diego State at Nevada, CBS
5:30 p.m., UNLV at Colorado State, FS2
7 p.m., San Jose State at Fresno State, CBS Sports Network
Midnight, Boise State at Hawaii, CBS Sports Network
Pac-12
3:30 p.m., California at Oregon State, FS1
8 p.m., Arizona at Washington, Fox
10:30 p.m., No. 20 USC at Utah, ESPN
10:30 p.m., Washington State at Stanford, FS1
TBA, UCLA at No. 11 Oregon, TBA
SEC
Noon, No. 6 Florida at Vanderbilt, ESPN
Noon, LSU at Arkansas, SEC Network
4 p.m., Kentucky at No. 1 Alabama, SEC Network
7 p.m., Tennessee at No. 23 Auburn, ESPN
7:30 p.m., Mississippi State at No. 13 Georgia, SEC Network
7:30 p.m., Missouri at South Carolina, SEC Network-Alternate
Sun Belt
Noon, Appalachian State at No. 15 Coastal Carolina, ESPN2
Noon, Georgia Southern at Army, CBS Sports Network
3 p.m., Arkansas State at Texas State, ESPN3
4 p.m., Georgia State at South Alabama, ESPNU
FBS independents
3 p.m., North Alabama at No. 8 BYU, ESPN3
7:30 p.m., No. 21 Liberty at N.C. State, Fox Sports regional networks (Fox Sports South in the Atlanta market)