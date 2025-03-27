Georgia Tech picks up commitment from four-star cornerback

Georgia Tech’s 2026 signing class has its second piece.

Jaedyn Terry, a cornerback, announced Thursday on X, formerly Twitter, that he intends to play for the Yellow Jackets. Terry is considered a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite.

A 6-foot-3, 175-pound rising senior at Manchester High School, Terry has more than a dozen offers and reportedly has been pursued by Kentucky, Mississippi State, Duke, Louisville, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt and West Virginia, among others. Terry is scheduled to take an official recruiting visit to Tech on June 6.