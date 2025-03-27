Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech picks up commitment from four-star cornerback

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key talks with another coach during their first spring football practice at Georgia Tech, Tuesday, March, 4, 2025, in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key talks with another coach during their first spring football practice at Georgia Tech, Tuesday, March, 4, 2025, in Atlanta.
By
46 minutes ago

Georgia Tech’s 2026 signing class has its second piece.

Jaedyn Terry, a cornerback, announced Thursday on X, formerly Twitter, that he intends to play for the Yellow Jackets. Terry is considered a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite.

A 6-foot-3, 175-pound rising senior at Manchester High School, Terry has more than a dozen offers and reportedly has been pursued by Kentucky, Mississippi State, Duke, Louisville, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt and West Virginia, among others. Terry is scheduled to take an official recruiting visit to Tech on June 6.

Terry had 34 tackles (four for a loss) in 2024 and four interceptions for Manchester.

Terry joins cornerback Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) as part of Tech’s 2026 signing class.

