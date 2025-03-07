Georgia Tech ousted from ACC tournament in heartbreaking loss to N.C. State

Aziaha James hit two free throws with 7.1 seconds left to help No. 7 North Carolina State beat Georgia Tech 73-72 in Friday’s quarterfinals of the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

The Yellow Jackets (22-10) had the ball with seven seconds left, but after advancing into the frontcourt could not get a final shot off as the clock expired.

James scored 16 points for the top-seeded Wolfpack (25-5), who had a tough grind to advance to Saturday’s semifinals. State trailed by nine in the first quarter and neither team led by more than four in the fourth quarter.