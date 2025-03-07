Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech ousted from ACC tournament in heartbreaking loss to N.C. State

Georgia Tech guard Dani Carnegie (3) stands dejected as North Carolina State players celebrate an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Georgia Tech guard Dani Carnegie (3) stands dejected as North Carolina State players celebrate an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Aziaha James hit two free throws with 7.1 seconds left to help No. 7 North Carolina State beat Georgia Tech 73-72 in Friday’s quarterfinals of the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

The Yellow Jackets (22-10) had the ball with seven seconds left, but after advancing into the frontcourt could not get a final shot off as the clock expired.

James scored 16 points for the top-seeded Wolfpack (25-5), who had a tough grind to advance to Saturday’s semifinals. State trailed by nine in the first quarter and neither team led by more than four in the fourth quarter.

Tonie Morgan and Kara Dunn each scored 21 points for Tech.

N.C. State made 8 of 14 shots (.571) in the fourth period, while James’ winning free throws came on her only trip to the line.

Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner, back, argues a call with an official during an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Georgia Tech guard Kara Dunn (25) shoots over North Carolina State guard Zoe Brooks (35) and forward Tilda Trygger (18) during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

