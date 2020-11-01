Georgia Tech offense sluggish against Notre Dame

“We’ve just got to finish our drives,” quarterback Jeff Sims said. “We do a good job driving the ball down the field, but we’ve just got to execute when we get in the red zone. We’ve just got to stay locked in and finish the drive off.”

Notre Dame’s defense is one of the best in the nation, and it didn’t help that Tech possessed the ball for only 23 minutes. While the Jackets only went three-and-out once, they also only averaged four yards per play. Sims missed multiple open receivers early in the game on what could’ve been momentum-changing plays.

In the third quarter, Sims’ longest pass of the day, a 39-yard completion to Camp, got the Jackets to Notre Dame’s 22-yard line. Tech immediately followed that up with a false start. On the play after that, Sims was sacked and fumbled the ball.

“We were rolling, right?” Collins said. “We were having some things clicking. ... Those kind of things, you’ve gotta capitalize on when you can.”

“Once you have a turnover like that, it can demoralize you as an offense or as a team as a whole, but I think we did a good job of just trying to play the next play,” Camp added.

Though Notre Dame scored only a few plays later, it did appear that the drive to the 22 brought some momentum to Tech’s offense. Later in the third quarter, the Jackets put together their second-longest drive of the day, which ended with a missed field-goal attempt. And in the fourth quarter, Tech’s lone scoring drive was efficient — it took the Jackets only 2:42 to go 69 yards and score.

With an off-week next week before facing Pittsburgh on Nov. 14, Tech has some time to focus on increasing the offense’s efficiency. Collins, Sims and Camp all reiterated that they think the Jackets have improved each week, and with a less-daunting schedule down the stretch, Tech has a chance to demonstrate that improvement in the win column.