Better effort, but Georgia Tech can’t match No. 4 Notre Dame

A pivotal moment arrived early in the third quarter. Down 17-7, Tech opened the half with the ball and quarterback Jeff Sims led the Jackets to the Notre Dame 22-yard line on a 39-yard pass play to wide receiver Jalen Camp on a well-placed throw down the seam. It was Tech’s closest approach to Notre Dame’s goal line in the game to that point. But a false start pushed the Jacket back five yards and then on first-and-15, Sims was stripped in the pocket and lost the ball.

Notre Dame took over and went 65 yards for a touchdown in six plays, benefiting from a 31-yard completion from quarterback Ian Book to wide receiver Jason McKinley. The Irish went up 24-7 and had little reason to worry the rest of the afternoon.

Tech’s obstacles were many, starting with the team in white jerseys. Harbored in the ACC in this pandemic season, Notre Dame entered Saturday’s game ranked first in the conference in total defense (273.0 yards per game), scoring defense (9.8 points per game) and third in rushing offense (231.7 yards per game), among other indications of its might. Three opponents had been held to a touchdown or fewer.

The Jackets, meanwhile, ranked last in the ACC in scoring defense (fifth from the bottom nationally among teams that had played more than two games) at an ungainly 41.2 points, having given up 121 points in the most recent two games. Tech’s 18 turnovers were second most in the country.

With reason was Tech a 20 1/2-point underdog at kickoff.

The first half ended 17-7 in favor of the Irish. Notre Dame opened the game with a 15-play, 81-yard drive that took 8:38 off the clock, the longest scoring drive permitted by the Jackets this season both in plays and time. After Tech punted at the end of a six-play drive, Notre Dame was poised to go up 14-0 and take decisive control of the game, reaching the Jackets' 8-yard line. However, safety Juanyeh Thomas stripped running back Kyren Williams and cornerback Zamari Walton scooped up the fumble at the 7-yard line and raced 93 yards down the east sideline for a touchdown, the longest fumble return in school history. Jude Kelley’s point-after try tied the score at 7-7, even though Notre Dame at the time had gained 131 yards to Tech’s six.

But the Irish were unfazed, assembling a 75-yard touchdown drive to move ahead 14-7. They added a field goal with 1:49, capping a drive that began at the Tech 49-yard line when the Jackets went for it on fourth-and-2 from the Notre Dame 45, but running back Jahmyr Gibbs was tackled in the backfield on a pitch to the short side of the field.