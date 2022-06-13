ajc logo
Georgia Tech now up to 9 commitments for 2023 class

Head coach Geoff Collins talks with players during the first day of spring practice for Georgia Tech football at Alexander Rose Bowl Field in Atlanta, GA., on Thursday, February 24, 2022. (Photo Jenn Finch)

Georgia Tech
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech’s second weekend of official visits for the 2023 signing class closed with three more commitments to bring the total to nine. Defensive lineman Gensley Auguste (from West Orange, N.J.), Alpharetta High offensive lineman Elias Cloy and Newnan High linebacker Ashton Heflin all announced their commitments to Tech on Sunday afternoon or evening via social media.

All three made their official visits to Tech this weekend. Defensive end Elijah Douglas of Pine Forest High in Pensacola, Fla., had committed earlier Sunday on the final day of his official visit.

Auguste, from West Orange High in West Orange, has the third-highest 247Sports Composite rating of the nine prospects committed to Tech at No. 833 in the country. A three-star prospect, Auguste (6-foot-5, 255 pounds) holds scholarship offers from Louisville, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.

Cloy became the second offensive lineman to commit, following Ethan Mackenny of Lassiter High. Cloy, who is 6-4, 280, has received offers from schools such as Maryland, Louisville and Indiana. He is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.

Heflin drew scholarship offers from Georgia State, Coastal Carolina and Liberty, among others. At 6-2, 220, Heflin is a three-star prospect (Rivals). He is the first linebacker to commit. Heflin is a two-time selection to the all-region team for Region 2-7A, including a first-team pick this past season.

All nine of Tech’s commitments have been received starting June 5, at the end of coach Geoff Collins’ first weekend of official visits for the 2023 signing class.

