Georgia Tech now up to 9 commitments for 2023 class

All three made their official visits to Tech this weekend. Defensive end Elijah Douglas of Pine Forest High in Pensacola, Fla., had committed earlier Sunday on the final day of his official visit.

Auguste, from West Orange High in West Orange, has the third-highest 247Sports Composite rating of the nine prospects committed to Tech at No. 833 in the country. A three-star prospect, Auguste (6-foot-5, 255 pounds) holds scholarship offers from Louisville, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.