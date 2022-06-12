ajc logo
Georgia Tech nets commitments from Keith, Cornist

March 17, 2022 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins instructs during the 2022 Spring Game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, March 17, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Georgia Tech’s second official-visit weekend for the 2023 signing class appears to be going well for coach Geoff Collins and his staff. Saturday, two of the 13 prospects visiting campus announced their commitments via social media – edge rusher Zachariah Keith from Douglas County High and running back Trey Cornist from Cincinnati.

Keith’s commitment is noteworthy in that he had committed to Tech last June, but then re-opened his recruitment in January. But Keith’s interest in Tech was evidently renewed. Keith, 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, held offers from Michigan State, Maryland and Vanderbilt, among other schools.

He is a three-star prospect, the No. 58 prospect in the state (247Sports Composite) and the No. 618 prospect nationally. By that system, among Tech’s five commitments (three in-state), he is the highest-rated prospect both nationally and in Georgia to have committed to Tech thus far. His highlight video shows off his long reach and ability to accelerate quickly and hit with power.

Cornist is the second Cincinnati-area running back to offer his commitment to Tech in the last three months, following 2024 commit T.J. Engleman of Princeton High. They have been recruited by new running-backs coach Mike Daniels, who himself played at Princeton High before serving as head coach there 2017-20.

Cornist, 6-0 and 210, is rated the No. 122 running back in the country by 247Sports. Purdue, Marshall and Buffalo were among his other offers. On his highlight video, he runs with balance and vision, making it difficult for defenses to bring him down.

