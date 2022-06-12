Georgia Tech nets commitments from Keith, Cornist

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Keith’s commitment is noteworthy in that he had committed to Tech last June, but then re-opened his recruitment in January. But Keith’s interest in Tech was evidently renewed. Keith, 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, held offers from Michigan State, Maryland and Vanderbilt, among other schools.

He is a three-star prospect, the No. 58 prospect in the state (247Sports Composite) and the No. 618 prospect nationally. By that system, among Tech’s five commitments (three in-state), he is the highest-rated prospect both nationally and in Georgia to have committed to Tech thus far. His highlight video shows off his long reach and ability to accelerate quickly and hit with power.