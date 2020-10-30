Georgia Tech-Notre Dame: TV, online, radio information

Fresh off a 21-point loss to unranked Boston College, Tech faces a ranked team for the third time this season, though Central Florida has since fallen out of the Top 25. The Yellow Jackets weren’t close in the other two, losing by 28 to then-No. 14 UCF and by 66 to No. 1 Clemson, both at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The Fighting Irish come to town having played two common opponents with the Jackets – Florida State and Louisville. Tech and Notre Dame each won those games. The Irish won by a larger margin over FSU (16 to Tech’s 3), and the Jackets by a larger one over Louisville (19 to Notre Dame’s 5).