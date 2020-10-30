Georgia Tech-Notre Dame: TV, online, radio information

After failing to capitalize last week on what looked to be a good chance to rebound from its painful loss to Clemson, Georgia Tech now faces another highly ranked team in No. 4 Notre Dame.
Fresh off a 21-point loss to unranked Boston College, Tech faces a ranked team for the third time this season, though Central Florida has since fallen out of the Top 25. The Yellow Jackets weren’t close in the other two, losing by 28 to then-No. 14 UCF and by 66 to No. 1 Clemson, both at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
The Fighting Irish come to town having played two common opponents with the Jackets – Florida State and Louisville. Tech and Notre Dame each won those games. The Irish won by a larger margin over FSU (16 to Tech’s 3), and the Jackets by a larger one over Louisville (19 to Notre Dame’s 5).
We’ll find out Saturday if that means anything.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 31
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta
Records: Georgia Tech 2-4, 2-3 ACC, No. 4 Notre Dame 5-0, 4-0.
Television: ABC will televise the game. Dave Pasch will handle play-by-play, with Mike Golic as the analyst and Marty Smith as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on The Fan 680/93.7. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Sean Bedford is the analyst, and Wiley Ballard is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on Sirius XM Radio 135/194.
Online: WatchESPN.com