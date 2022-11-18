Georgia Tech-North Carolina: TV, online, radio information

Barring an upset of a serious magnitude, Georgia Tech’s hopes of finishing the season at .500 will disappear.
Last season, Tech’s final two games were against Notre Dame and Georgia, and the Yellow Jackets were outscored 100-0. North Carolina’s porous defense might ensure that the Jackets won’t end up with a goose egg again. However, because of injuries, Tech is having to use its third-string quarterback, and maybe the fourth-string one, too.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Saturday, Nov. 19
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
Location: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C.
Records: Georgia Tech 4-6 (3-4 ACC), No. 13 North Carolina 9-1 (6-0)
Television: ESPN2 will televise the game. Beth Mowins will handle play-by-play, with Kirk Morrison as the analyst and Stormy Buonantony as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 680 AM/93.7 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Brandon Joseph is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM 387/SiriusXM app 977.
Online: RamblinWreck.com.
