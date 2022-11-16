ajc logo
Week 12 college football schedule: How to watch all 66 FBS games

State Sports Report
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Tuesday-Saturday. All times are EDT.

This week’s schedule features two head-to-head matchups within the Top 25: No. 7 USC at No. 16 UCLA and No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon. Overall, 23 games include a ranked team, with all ranked teams playing this week.

One game was canceled: Coastal Carolina at Virginia on Saturday afternoon. The game was canceled after five students, including four football players, were shot Sunday night. Three of the players died. A decision is pending about the Virginia-Virginia Tech game scheduled for Nov. 26.

Here is the schedule this week for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:

Time, Teams, Network

» Tuesday, Nov. 15

7 p.m., Bowling Green at Toledo, ESPNU

7 p.m., Ohio at Ball State, ESPN2

» Wednesday, Nov. 16

6 p.m., Eastern Michigan at Kent State, ESPN2

7 p.m., Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois, CBS Sports Network

8 p.m., Western Michigan at Central Michigan, ESPNU

» Thursday, Nov. 17

7:30 p.m., SMU at No. 21 Tulane, ESPN

» Friday, Nov. 18

9 p.m., South Florida at Tulsa, ESPN2

9:45 p.m., San Diego State at New Mexico, FS1

» Saturday, Nov. 19

ACC

Noon, Duke at Pitt, ACC Network

Noon, Louisiana-Lafayette at No. 19 Florida State, ACC regional sports networks (Bally Sports South in the Atlanta TV market)

Noon, Virginia Tech at Liberty, ESPN-Plus

2:30 p.m., Boston College at No. 18 Notre Dame, NBC

3:30 p.m., Miami at No. 9 Clemson, ESPN

3:30 p.m., No. 24 N.C. State at Louisville, ACC Network

5:30 p.m., Georgia Tech at No. 13 North Carolina, ESPN2

8 p.m., Syracuse at Wake Forest, ACC Network

American Athletic

11 a.m., Navy at No. 20 Central Florida, ESPN2

2 p.m., Houston at East Carolina, ESPN-Plus

2 p.m., North Alabama at Memphis, ESPN-Plus

4 p.m., No. 25 Cincinnati at Temple, ESPNU

Big 12

Noon, No. 4 TCU at Baylor, Fox

2 p.m., No. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Texas at Kansas, FS1

7 p.m., Texas Tech at Iowa State, FS1

7:30 p.m., No. 22 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

Big Ten

Noon, Illinois at No. 3 Michigan, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

Noon, Indiana at Michigan State, Big Ten Network

Noon, Northwestern at Purdue, FS1

Noon, Wisconsin at Nebraska, ESPN

3:30 p.m., No. 2 Ohio State at Maryland, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

3:30 p.m., No. 11 Penn State at Rutgers, Big Ten Network

4 p.m., Iowa at Minnesota, Fox

Conference USA

1 p.m., Texas-San Antonio at Rice, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Louisiana Tech at Charlotte, ESPN3

4 p.m., Florida International at Texas-El Paso, ESPN-Plus

4 p.m., Western Kentucky at Auburn, SEC Network

9 p.m., Alabama-Birmingham at No. 6 LSU, ESPN2

MAC

3:30 p.m., Akron at Buffalo, CBS Sports Network

Mountain West

7 p.m., Boise State at Wyoming, CBS Sports Network

9 p.m., Colorado State at Air Force, FS2

9:45 p.m., San Jose State at Utah State, FS1

10:30 p.m., Fresno State at Nevada, CBS Sports Network

11 p.m., Nevada-Las Vegas at Hawaii, Spectrum Sports

Pac-12

2 p.m., Washington State at Arizona, Pac-12 Networks

2:15 p.m., No. 23 Oregon State at Arizona State, ESPN2

5:30 p.m., Stanford at California, Pac-12 Networks

8 p.m., No. 7 USC at No. 16 UCLA, Fox

9 p.m., Colorado at No. 17 Washington, Pac-12 Networks

10:30 p.m., No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon, ESPN

SEC

Noon, Austin Peay at No. 8 Alabama, ESPN-Plus/SEC Network-Plus

Noon, East Tennessee State at Mississippi State, ESPN-Plus/SEC Network-Plus

Noon, Florida at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

Noon, Massachusetts at Texas A&M, ESPN-Plus/SEC Network-Plus

3:30 p.m., No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky, CBS

4 p.m., Western Kentucky at Auburn, SEC Network

7 p.m., No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina, ESPN

7:30 p.m., New Mexico State at Missouri, ESPNU

7:30 p.m., No. 14 Ole Miss at Arkansas, SEC Network

9 p.m., Alabama-Birmingham at No. 6 LSU, ESPN2

Sun Belt

Noon, Louisiana-Lafayette at No. 19 Florida State, ACC regional sports networks (Bally Sports South in the Atlanta TV market)

2 p.m., Georgia State at James Madison, ESPN-Plus

2:30 p.m., Old Dominion at Appalachian State, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., South Alabama at Southern Mississippi, NFL Network

5 p.m., Arkansas State at Texas State, ESPN3

6 p.m., Marshall at Georgia Southern, ESPN-Plus

FBS independents

Noon, Connecticut at Army, CBS Sports Network

Noon, Massachusetts at Texas A&M, ESPN-Plus/SEC Network-Plus

Noon, Virginia Tech at Liberty, ESPN-Plus

2:30 p.m., Boston College at No. 18 Notre Dame, NBC

3:30 p.m., Utah Tech at BYU, ESPN3

7:30 p.m., New Mexico State at Missouri, ESPNU

About the Author

Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

