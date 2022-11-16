Week 12 college football schedule: How to watch all 66 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Tuesday-Saturday. All times are EDT.
This week’s schedule features two head-to-head matchups within the Top 25: No. 7 USC at No. 16 UCLA and No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon. Overall, 23 games include a ranked team, with all ranked teams playing this week.
One game was canceled: Coastal Carolina at Virginia on Saturday afternoon. The game was canceled after five students, including four football players, were shot Sunday night. Three of the players died. A decision is pending about the Virginia-Virginia Tech game scheduled for Nov. 26.
Here is the schedule this week for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:
Time, Teams, Network
» Tuesday, Nov. 15
7 p.m., Bowling Green at Toledo, ESPNU
7 p.m., Ohio at Ball State, ESPN2
» Wednesday, Nov. 16
6 p.m., Eastern Michigan at Kent State, ESPN2
7 p.m., Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois, CBS Sports Network
8 p.m., Western Michigan at Central Michigan, ESPNU
» Thursday, Nov. 17
7:30 p.m., SMU at No. 21 Tulane, ESPN
» Friday, Nov. 18
9 p.m., South Florida at Tulsa, ESPN2
9:45 p.m., San Diego State at New Mexico, FS1
» Saturday, Nov. 19
ACC
Noon, Duke at Pitt, ACC Network
Noon, Louisiana-Lafayette at No. 19 Florida State, ACC regional sports networks (Bally Sports South in the Atlanta TV market)
Noon, Virginia Tech at Liberty, ESPN-Plus
2:30 p.m., Boston College at No. 18 Notre Dame, NBC
3:30 p.m., Miami at No. 9 Clemson, ESPN
3:30 p.m., No. 24 N.C. State at Louisville, ACC Network
5:30 p.m., Georgia Tech at No. 13 North Carolina, ESPN2
8 p.m., Syracuse at Wake Forest, ACC Network
American Athletic
11 a.m., Navy at No. 20 Central Florida, ESPN2
2 p.m., Houston at East Carolina, ESPN-Plus
2 p.m., North Alabama at Memphis, ESPN-Plus
4 p.m., No. 25 Cincinnati at Temple, ESPNU
Big 12
Noon, No. 4 TCU at Baylor, Fox
2 p.m., No. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Texas at Kansas, FS1
7 p.m., Texas Tech at Iowa State, FS1
7:30 p.m., No. 22 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
Big Ten
Noon, Illinois at No. 3 Michigan, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
Noon, Indiana at Michigan State, Big Ten Network
Noon, Northwestern at Purdue, FS1
Noon, Wisconsin at Nebraska, ESPN
3:30 p.m., No. 2 Ohio State at Maryland, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
3:30 p.m., No. 11 Penn State at Rutgers, Big Ten Network
4 p.m., Iowa at Minnesota, Fox
Conference USA
1 p.m., Texas-San Antonio at Rice, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Louisiana Tech at Charlotte, ESPN3
4 p.m., Florida International at Texas-El Paso, ESPN-Plus
4 p.m., Western Kentucky at Auburn, SEC Network
9 p.m., Alabama-Birmingham at No. 6 LSU, ESPN2
MAC
3:30 p.m., Akron at Buffalo, CBS Sports Network
Mountain West
7 p.m., Boise State at Wyoming, CBS Sports Network
9 p.m., Colorado State at Air Force, FS2
9:45 p.m., San Jose State at Utah State, FS1
10:30 p.m., Fresno State at Nevada, CBS Sports Network
11 p.m., Nevada-Las Vegas at Hawaii, Spectrum Sports
Pac-12
2 p.m., Washington State at Arizona, Pac-12 Networks
2:15 p.m., No. 23 Oregon State at Arizona State, ESPN2
5:30 p.m., Stanford at California, Pac-12 Networks
8 p.m., No. 7 USC at No. 16 UCLA, Fox
9 p.m., Colorado at No. 17 Washington, Pac-12 Networks
10:30 p.m., No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon, ESPN
SEC
Noon, Austin Peay at No. 8 Alabama, ESPN-Plus/SEC Network-Plus
Noon, East Tennessee State at Mississippi State, ESPN-Plus/SEC Network-Plus
Noon, Florida at Vanderbilt, SEC Network
Noon, Massachusetts at Texas A&M, ESPN-Plus/SEC Network-Plus
3:30 p.m., No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky, CBS
4 p.m., Western Kentucky at Auburn, SEC Network
7 p.m., No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina, ESPN
7:30 p.m., New Mexico State at Missouri, ESPNU
7:30 p.m., No. 14 Ole Miss at Arkansas, SEC Network
9 p.m., Alabama-Birmingham at No. 6 LSU, ESPN2
Sun Belt
Noon, Louisiana-Lafayette at No. 19 Florida State, ACC regional sports networks (Bally Sports South in the Atlanta TV market)
2 p.m., Georgia State at James Madison, ESPN-Plus
2:30 p.m., Old Dominion at Appalachian State, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., South Alabama at Southern Mississippi, NFL Network
5 p.m., Arkansas State at Texas State, ESPN3
6 p.m., Marshall at Georgia Southern, ESPN-Plus
FBS independents
Noon, Connecticut at Army, CBS Sports Network
Noon, Massachusetts at Texas A&M, ESPN-Plus/SEC Network-Plus
Noon, Virginia Tech at Liberty, ESPN-Plus
2:30 p.m., Boston College at No. 18 Notre Dame, NBC
3:30 p.m., Utah Tech at BYU, ESPN3
7:30 p.m., New Mexico State at Missouri, ESPNU
About the Author
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Credit: John Bazemore