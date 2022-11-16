Week 12 college football schedule: How to watch all 66 FBS games

This week’s schedule features two head-to-head matchups within the Top 25: No. 7 USC at No. 16 UCLA and No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon. Overall, 23 games include a ranked team, with all ranked teams playing this week.

One game was canceled: Coastal Carolina at Virginia on Saturday afternoon. The game was canceled after five students, including four football players, were shot Sunday night. Three of the players died. A decision is pending about the Virginia-Virginia Tech game scheduled for Nov. 26.