Georgia Tech next dips back into ACC play with trip to Virginia Tech

It was arguably Tech’s worst outing of the year, perhaps cause for concern with two-thirds of the season now gone.

“There’s a lot of season left, but we gotta get these things corrected and we’ve gotta be able to move forward,” said coach Brent Key, who is now 4-5 in nonconference games as Tech’s coach. “I say that every specifically — not move on, because move on means you don’t worry about it. That’s not the case. We’ve gotta move forward. We’ve gotta be able to work forward.”

Tech’s final four games are against teams who are a combined 21-8. All four of the games are against opponents who are .500 or better and two of the opponents, Miami and Georgia, are ranked inside The Associated Press Top 25 top six.

The stretch starts with Virginia Tech, a team that undoubtedly has all the intangible advantages going into the matchup: the Hokies have won two straight by a combined score of 73-28, they’ve been off since beating Boston College on Thursday and they’re playing at their own Lane Stadium which, traditionally, can be one of the tougher venues in the ACC for road teams to conquer.

In Thursday’s win over BC, Virginia Tech put up a season-high 42 points, had 532 yards of total offense, ran for 368 yards (at 9.2 yards per carry) and tallied seven tackles for loss.

The Hokies had a losing record at the start of October under coach Brent Pry in this his third season in Blacksburg. But Virginia Tech’s three defeats have been by a total of 14 points and one was in overtime at Vanderbilt (now ranked in The Associated Press Top 25) and another was to No. 6 Miami that ended with a controversial overturn of an on-field ruling of a catch in the end zone of what would have been a game-winning touchdown.

Quarterback Kyron Drones is the straw that stirs the drink for the Virginia Tech offense. The junior has 1,319 passing yards and has averaged four yards a carry on 79 rushing attempts this season. Running back Bhayshul Tuten has 871 yards on the ground, 266 (a school record) of which came Thursday in the win over Boston College.

Saturday’s matchup will be the second straight week the Jackets will be facing a quarterback who can do it with his arm and legs — Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard threw for 209 and rushed for 51 (and two scores) in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I definitely feel like we can put a better gauge on the quarterback. (Leonard) got out too many times for our liking. That’s definitely what we’re gonna work on this week,” Tech defensive tackle Zeek Biggers said Saturday. “We gotta another quarterback (Donres) that’s pretty good, can throw the ball, can run, so definitely just working on that cage and keeping him in the pocket and obviously getting him down.”

The Jackets are 8-11 all-time against Virginia Tech and will be making their ninth trip to Lane Stadium. They have actually won four straight trips there, including a 2022 game which Pyron started and led Tech to a 28-27, comeback victory.

Saturday’s matchup will be televised by the ACC Network.