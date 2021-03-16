X

Georgia Tech must face Sister Jean, too

In this file photo,Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt listens as speakers pay tribute to her on her 100th birthday celebration at Loyola University Chicago on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Chicago. For her 101st birthday Friday during a pandemic, Sister Jean will have a virtual birthday party, encouraging everyone to follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines - "wear those masks, wash those hands, keep that distance." (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
In this file photo,Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt listens as speakers pay tribute to her on her 100th birthday celebration at Loyola University Chicago on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Chicago. For her 101st birthday Friday during a pandemic, Sister Jean will have a virtual birthday party, encouraging everyone to follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines - "wear those masks, wash those hands, keep that distance." (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech | 19 minutes ago
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Sister Jean will be in the house.

Georgia Tech’s road in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament just got a little tougher in facing Loyola Chicago. Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the 101-year-old chaplain for Loyola Chicago, will be in Indianapolis for the first-round game Friday. The school confirmed Sister Jean has been cleared to travel, which was in doubt because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The star and good luck charm of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, when Loyola Chicago reached the Final Four as a No. 11 seed, has been vaccinated, she told the Chicago Tribune. She has not been able to attend a game this season.

No. 9-seed Tech (17-8) will play No. 8-seed Loyola Chicago (24-4) at Hinkle Fieldhouse at 4 p.m. Friday in a first-round game of the Midwest Regional.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.