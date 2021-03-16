Georgia Tech must face Sister Jean, too

Georgia Tech’s road in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament just got a little tougher in facing Loyola Chicago. Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the 101-year-old chaplain for Loyola Chicago, will be in Indianapolis for the first-round game Friday. The school confirmed Sister Jean has been cleared to travel, which was in doubt because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The star and good luck charm of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, when Loyola Chicago reached the Final Four as a No. 11 seed, has been vaccinated, she told the Chicago Tribune. She has not been able to attend a game this season.