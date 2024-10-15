Georgia Tech men, women picked to finish in bottom half of ACC basketball

The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s basketball teams both were picked to finish in the bottom half of the ACC standings, according to the league’s preseason poll released Tuesday. Tech’s men were predicted to finish 12th, while the Tech women were slated for 10th.

Tech center Baye Ndongo was named to the second-team preseason all-ACC team. The 6-foot-9 sophomore from Mboro, Senegal, was the Yellow Jackets’ No. 2 scorer (12.4 points per game) and top rebounder (8.2 per game) last season, earning a spot on the ACC’s all-rookie team. He also was named a finalist for the Kyle Macy Award as the nation’s top freshman.

Ndongo ranked No. 7 in the ACC in rebound average, No. 6 in offensive rebounds (2.55 per game), No. 2 in field-goal percentage (55.8) and No. 12 in blocked shots (1.1 per game). He averaged 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds over Tech’s final four games while making 55.3% of his shots from the floor and 82.4% from the free-throw line. Ndongo had six double-doubles.