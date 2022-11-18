Georgia Tech looks to run game in upset bid against No. 13 UNC

The Cavaliers lost 31-28, but not before taking a third-quarter lead and scoring a touchdown with 3:24 left in the game to give themselves a shot at an onside kick or defensive stop. They were successful at neither, but it was a commendable effort against a Top 25 opponent for a team that is now 3-7. If Key were offered that scenario Saturday – kicking off, down by three with 3-1/2 minutes to play – chances are he’d accept.

Tech’s attempt will be made more difficult, though, in that expected starter Zach Gibson is not much of a run threat (though backup Taisun Phommachanh is). The ability of both Jeff Sims (not with the team after a sprained foot) and Zach Pyron (out for the season with a broken clavicle) to run the ball gave defenses more to defend.

Against Miami on Saturday, Jackets running backs Dontae Smith, Hassan Hall and Jamie Felix ran 17 times for 60 yards, including a 23-yard run by Smith.

“I thought the guys up front in the game last week on offensive line did a good job of running the football with the running backs without the quarterback designed runs in the game,” Key said. “(Smith) had a couple of really good runs.”

The line may be a little stronger with guard Pierce Quick healthier after missing the Virginia Tech game and Jordan Williams moved from right tackle to right guard, where he could be better suited.

“It’s definitely been a pain dealing with some injuries this year, but I’m feeling good and hoping to finish out the season strong and playing these last few games and finish strong,” Quick said.

