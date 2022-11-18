ajc logo
Georgia Tech looks to run game in upset bid against No. 13 UNC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Georgia Tech interim coach Brent Key wasn’t about to give away any secrets, but there’s no doubt that any hopes for an upset of No. 13 North Carolina on Saturday almost certainly include a strong performance in the running game.

5 things to know before Georgia Tech-North Carolina

“We’ll look for any way to be able to run the football whatever way that presents itself, without giving away game-plan situations,” Key said Tuesday. “But the ability to run the football, especially in this game, is going to be a real paramount thing that we’ve got to get done and find ways to do that.”

Against North Carolina’s prolific offense, which ranks fourth in FBS in total offense, Tech would probably seek to control the tempo of the game with a steady run game. The Tar Heels could be partners in that effort, as they rank 101st in FBS in rushing defense at 179.1 yards per game allowed.

Tech’s run game isn’t quite robust, ranking 85th in FBS at 136.6 yards per game, but the Jackets have had their moments, gaining 232 yards against Pittsburgh, 180 against Duke and 210 against Virginia Tech.

Virginia took its shot at the Tar Heels along those lines. Against North Carolina Nov. 5, the Cavaliers ran 39 times for 186 yards and scored four touchdowns on the ground. The attempts and yards were season highs against power-conference opponents, and the touchdown total was another season high.

The Cavaliers lost 31-28, but not before taking a third-quarter lead and scoring a touchdown with 3:24 left in the game to give themselves a shot at an onside kick or defensive stop. They were successful at neither, but it was a commendable effort against a Top 25 opponent for a team that is now 3-7. If Key were offered that scenario Saturday – kicking off, down by three with 3-1/2 minutes to play – chances are he’d accept.

Duo preparing for QB snaps for Jackets vs. Tar Heels

Tech’s attempt will be made more difficult, though, in that expected starter Zach Gibson is not much of a run threat (though backup Taisun Phommachanh is). The ability of both Jeff Sims (not with the team after a sprained foot) and Zach Pyron (out for the season with a broken clavicle) to run the ball gave defenses more to defend.

Against Miami on Saturday, Jackets running backs Dontae Smith, Hassan Hall and Jamie Felix ran 17 times for 60 yards, including a 23-yard run by Smith.

“I thought the guys up front in the game last week on offensive line did a good job of running the football with the running backs without the quarterback designed runs in the game,” Key said. “(Smith) had a couple of really good runs.”

The line may be a little stronger with guard Pierce Quick healthier after missing the Virginia Tech game and Jordan Williams moved from right tackle to right guard, where he could be better suited.

More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

“It’s definitely been a pain dealing with some injuries this year, but I’m feeling good and hoping to finish out the season strong and playing these last few games and finish strong,” Quick said.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

