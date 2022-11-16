Georgia Tech’s Gibson, Phommachanh prepare for Saturday at North Carolina

Along with getting the offense ready for the week, Key has talked about there being more “good-on-good” periods at practice, likely meaning the starters playing against the starters. That should help get the quarterbacks up to speed working with players they have not had as much time to practice with.

It hasn’t been a walk in the park, however, as defensive back Myles Sims talked about how the secondary is helping push the offense to be better.

“From the defensive standpoint, we continue to push the receivers we go up against so that the looks for the quarterbacks are similar to the game,” Sims said. “We’re not too focused on who is at quarterback since we’re worried about the defense, but if the defense is up to par, it puts pressure on the quarterback.”

Tech hopes that practice pressure can transform the play of Gibson and prepare Phommachanh. Better quarterback play will be necessary for Tech to stay in the game with the Tar Heels.