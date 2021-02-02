Stansbury: Georgia Tech plans for full capacity at Bobby Dodd Stadium

Stansbury said he was optimistic that, with the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, “We’re going into planning right now like we’re going to be at full capacity. Obviously, there’s a lot that needs to happen until then, but we want to be in position to take advantage of what we anticipate (to be) a backlog of people wanting to come to games, and the ability to provide a safe environment.”

In the 2020 season, Tech limited capacity to 20% of the 55,000-seat stadium to give fans the space to be distanced from one another. The athletic department took other precautions such as not allowing on-campus tailgating and requiring facemasks within the stadium perimeter.