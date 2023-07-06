BreakingNews
Georgia Tech in discussion to sell naming rights to field at Bobby Dodd Stadium

Georgia Tech in discussion to sell naming rights to field at Bobby Dodd Stadium

By
26 minutes ago
Grant Field was original name of stadium

Georgia Tech has been in discussions regarding the potential sale of naming rights to Grant Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium, according to multiple persons familiar with the situation.

It’s believed that Hyundai, which is building a $5.5 billion electric vehicle plant near Savannah, is the corporation with interest in purchasing the rights to the name of the field at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The name of the stadium is not for sale, a person familiar with the situation said.

Originally named Grant Field, Bobby Dodd Stadium opened in 1913 and seats 55,000 spectators.

Among ACC programs, Louisville, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh and Miami have sold naming rights to their respective stadiums while Vanderbilt and Kentucky in the SEC have sold naming rights to their respective venues.

'Profound loss': Funeral is Monday for Georgia deputy shot during traffic stop
