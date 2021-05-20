Georgia Tech goes for ACC Coastal title against UNC

Winning the Coastal would ensure that Tech would have the second seed for the conference tournament that begins Tuesday in Charlotte, N.C. Notre Dame, picked to finish last in the Atlantic, has clinched its first-ever Atlantic title and the top seed in the tournament. The Jackets are 19-14 in the league, with second-place Pitt (16-14), third-place Miami (17-15) and fourth-place North Carolina (17-16) still in contention.

Tech can secure its third Coastal title by winning two of three this weekend. If the Jackets won only one of three from UNC, it would still be possible to win the Coastal, but they would need help. Losing all three games would eliminate the Jackets from contention. Pitt plays at Wake Forest and Miami is at Louisville.