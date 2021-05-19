Georgia Tech outlasts Georgia in 14-inning marathon

At third base, Luke Waddell waited to tag up and bolted for home when Georgia’s Luke Wagner made the putout in left. Wagner’s throw was high and up the first-base line, requiring catcher Shane Marshall to leap high into the air. It was all the margin that Waddell needed to slide home safely, swiping home plate with his left hand. With that, Tech had a most treasured win over the Bulldogs, a 7-6 win that gave the Jackets the season sweep over their in-state rival. The Jackets chased much of the lengthy night, falling behind 3-1 after six innings and 6-3 after 7½ innings.

Tech (26-20) earned its second series win in three years against the Bulldogs, whose NCAA Tournament profile took a hit Tuesday night. Georgia (29-21) may be in position of needing to sweep Mississippi at home this weekend in order to maintain its shot for a third consecutive NCAA berth.