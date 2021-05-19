Georgia Tech outlasts Georgia in 14-inning marathon

Just over five and a half hours after the game began, Georgia Tech’s Justyn-Henry Malloy lifted a fastball into shallow left field. It was the bottom of the 14th inning at Russ Chandler Stadium, by time the longest game the Yellow Jackets had ever played.
At third base, Luke Waddell waited to tag up and bolted for home when Georgia’s Luke Wagner made the putout in left. Wagner’s throw was high and up the first-base line, requiring catcher Shane Marshall to leap high into the air. It was all the margin that Waddell needed to slide home safely, swiping home plate with his left hand. With that, Tech had a most treasured win over the Bulldogs, a 7-6 win that gave the Jackets the season sweep over their in-state rival. The Jackets chased much of the lengthy night, falling behind 3-1 after six innings and 6-3 after 7½ innings.
Tech (26-20) earned its second series win in three years against the Bulldogs, whose NCAA Tournament profile took a hit Tuesday night. Georgia (29-21) may be in position of needing to sweep Mississippi at home this weekend in order to maintain its shot for a third consecutive NCAA berth.
The game ended just shy of 11:40 p.m., five hours and 37 minutes after it began. The 381st game between the Jackets and Bulldogs ties for the longest game by innings between the two rivals. A 1910 game was called a 0-0 tie after 14.
“This was a tough one to lose,” UGA coach Scott Stricklin said in an interview with a team spokesman. “We had some opportunities. We were able to take a late lead and then let it get away. We had too many walks and made some mistakes out there too, and that can get you in position to lose. It was just too many free passes, and the mistakes we made on some plays, it’s tough to win when you put it all together.”
Stricklin needed seven pitchers to make it through the game while Tech coach Danny Hall called on 10. The winner, John Medich, hadn’t appeared in a game since April 23. Another vital reliever in the bullpen relay was Brody Westbrooks, who was making only his fourth appearance of the season.
“I told the team before the game that a lot of guys pitching-wise were going to have to touch the baseball,” Hall said. “But not in my wildest dreams did I think we’d have that many guys have to touch the ball for us to win. But I think maybe the man upstairs had other ideas. He wanted a lot of those guys to touch it.”