Georgia Tech freshman DB intends to transfer

A young member of Georgia Tech’s secondary plans to play elsewhere next season.

Nehemiah Chandler, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound freshman announced Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter, that he intends to transfer. Chandler redshirted at Tech during the 2024 season.

From Wakulla High School in Crawfordville, Florida, Chandler was a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, in the class of 2024. He was a first-team all-district honoree as a senior who played cornerback, wide receiver and quarterback over the course of his prep career which began at Westside in Jacksonville, Florida, then Godby and Munroe (both in Tallahassee, Fla.) before playing at Wakulla.