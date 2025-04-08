Georgia Tech freshman DB intends to transfer

A young member of Georgia Tech’s secondary plans to play elsewhere next season.
Nehemiah Chandler, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound freshman announced Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter, that he intends to transfer. Chandler redshirted at Tech during the 2024 season.
From Wakulla High School in Crawfordville, Florida, Chandler was a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, in the class of 2024. He was a first-team all-district honoree as a senior who played cornerback, wide receiver and quarterback over the course of his prep career which began at Westside in Jacksonville, Florida, then Godby and Munroe (both in Tallahassee, Fla.) before playing at Wakulla.
Chandler joins running back Anthony Carrie as Yellow Jackets who have declared their intention to transfer ahead of next season. Walk-on defensive lineman Cade Adams has also announced his intentions to leave Tech after this semester.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Georgia Tech deep, versatile, experienced at linebacker in search of pecking order
The Yellow Jackets could be six players deep at linebacker next season.
Newcomers counted on for critical depth among Georgia Tech receivers
Tech’s wide receiver lineup underwent a makeover in between the team’s Birmingham Bowl loss in December and the start of spring practice in March.
Featured
Credit: KIMBERLY SMITH
Trump plays chicken with China: What it means for Georgia’s poultry industry
One expert said the sector where Georgia companies are most exposed on tariffs is agribusiness.
2025 Masters first round tee times and groups revealed. When will Scottie Scheffler start?
Masters live updates from Tuesday at Augusta National, where favorites including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are expected to appear