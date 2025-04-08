Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech freshman DB intends to transfer

Georgia Tech defensive back Nehemiah Chandler (7) leaps to make a catch during their first spring football practice at Georgia Tech, Tuesday, March, 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech defensive back Nehemiah Chandler (7) leaps to make a catch during their first spring football practice at Georgia Tech, Tuesday, March, 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

A young member of Georgia Tech’s secondary plans to play elsewhere next season.

Nehemiah Chandler, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound freshman announced Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter, that he intends to transfer. Chandler redshirted at Tech during the 2024 season.

From Wakulla High School in Crawfordville, Florida, Chandler was a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, in the class of 2024. He was a first-team all-district honoree as a senior who played cornerback, wide receiver and quarterback over the course of his prep career which began at Westside in Jacksonville, Florida, then Godby and Munroe (both in Tallahassee, Fla.) before playing at Wakulla.

Chandler joins running back Anthony Carrie as Yellow Jackets who have declared their intention to transfer ahead of next season. Walk-on defensive lineman Cade Adams has also announced his intentions to leave Tech after this semester.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia Tech defenders Lawson Pritchett (30), E.J. Lightest (2), Melvin Jordan IV (0) and Jackson Hamilton (17) run to the next drill during their first spring football practice at Georgia Tech, Tuesday, March, 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech deep, versatile, experienced at linebacker in search of pecking order

The Yellow Jackets could be six players deep at linebacker next season.

Newcomers counted on for critical depth among Georgia Tech receivers

Tech’s wide receiver lineup underwent a makeover in between the team’s Birmingham Bowl loss in December and the start of spring practice in March.

Georgia Tech continues to use spring as evaluation for roster development

The Latest

Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) participates in a drill during their first spring football practice at Georgia Tech, Tuesday, March, 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Newcomers counted on for critical depth among Georgia Tech receivers

New Georgia Tech women’s basketball coach Karen Blair: ‘I’m ready’

Georgia Tech baseball sweeps Stanford in dominant fashion

Featured

Chickens travel down a conveyer belt from the chiller and are placed on hooks that weigh them and sort them by weight at the Mar-Jac Poultry processing plant in Gainesville in 2023. (Kimberly Smith/staff)

Credit: KIMBERLY SMITH

Trump plays chicken with China: What it means for Georgia’s poultry industry

One expert said the sector where Georgia companies are most exposed on tariffs is agribusiness.

2h ago

MARTA BRT project delayed by long-forgotten parking garage, trolley lines

2025 Masters first round tee times and groups revealed. When will Scottie Scheffler start?

Masters live updates from Tuesday at Augusta National, where favorites including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are expected to appear