Georgia Tech football vs. Virginia Tech game time, TV channel set

A kickoff time for Georgia Tech’s final conference road game of the season has been scheduled.

The Yellow Jackets will face Virginia Tech at noon on ACC Network on Oct. 26, the ACC announced Monday. That game marks Georgia Tech’s final regular-season trip outside of the state and final ACC away contest. It will also be the team’s third noon kickoff of the season, all of which have been conference road games.

Georgia Tech (5-2, 3-2 ACC) steps out of conference Saturday when it faces No. 12 Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Jackets have won two in a row after a 41-34 triumph at North Carolina last time out.