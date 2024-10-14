Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech football vs. Virginia Tech game time, TV channel set

Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron (14) celebrates a touchdown run in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 5 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron (14) celebrates a touchdown run in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 5 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
By
54 minutes ago

A kickoff time for Georgia Tech’s final conference road game of the season has been scheduled.

The Yellow Jackets will face Virginia Tech at noon on ACC Network on Oct. 26, the ACC announced Monday. That game marks Georgia Tech’s final regular-season trip outside of the state and final ACC away contest. It will also be the team’s third noon kickoff of the season, all of which have been conference road games.

Georgia Tech (5-2, 3-2 ACC) steps out of conference Saturday when it faces No. 12 Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Jackets have won two in a row after a 41-34 triumph at North Carolina last time out.

Virginia Tech (3-3, 1-1 ACC) was off last weekend. The Hokies broke a two-game slide Oct. 5 when they won 31-7 at Stanford. Virginia Tech hosts Boston College on Thursday, meaning it will have a couple extra days of rest before the Jackets come to town at the end of the month.

The Oct. 26 matchup will be the 20th between the Hokies and Jackets, with Georgia Tech winning the first in 1990. The two teams have played almost every season since 2004, and Virginia Tech has won 11 of the previous 19 contests.

Georgia Tech is 4-4 at Lane Stadium and won 28-27 there in 2022.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Bob Andres

How to watch Georgia Tech at North Carolina: TV & radio info, streaming, odds
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Clash with No. 12 Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz up next for Georgia Tech football
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech readies for faceoff against former coach Geoff Collins
Placeholder Image

Credit: Butch Dill

ESPN College GameDay headed to Austin for Georgia-Texas showdown
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Brent Key provides update on Georgia Tech QB Haynes King: ‘A tough kid’1h ago
Clash with No. 12 Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz up next for Georgia Tech football
Georgia Tech, UGA football ties were all over North Oconee-Eastside battle
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HBO

John Oliver marvels over Waffle House’s quirks, from music to orders
‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’: State Election Board chair wants his Republican peers...
Living in extended-stay hotels can lead to health problems for kids