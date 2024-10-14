Georgia Tech football vs. Virginia Tech game time, TV channel set

A kickoff time for Georgia Tech’s final conference road game of the season has been scheduled.
The Yellow Jackets will face Virginia Tech at noon on ACC Network on Oct. 26, the ACC announced Monday. That game marks Georgia Tech’s final regular-season trip outside of the state and final ACC away contest. It will also be the team’s third noon kickoff of the season, all of which have been conference road games.
Georgia Tech (5-2, 3-2 ACC) steps out of conference Saturday when it faces No. 12 Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Jackets have won two in a row after a 41-34 triumph at North Carolina last time out.
Virginia Tech (3-3, 1-1 ACC) was off last weekend. The Hokies broke a two-game slide Oct. 5 when they won 31-7 at Stanford. Virginia Tech hosts Boston College on Thursday, meaning it will have a couple extra days of rest before the Jackets come to town at the end of the month.
The Oct. 26 matchup will be the 20th between the Hokies and Jackets, with Georgia Tech winning the first in 1990. The two teams have played almost every season since 2004, and Virginia Tech has won 11 of the previous 19 contests.
Georgia Tech is 4-4 at Lane Stadium and won 28-27 there in 2022.
