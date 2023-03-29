X

Georgia Tech WR Leo Blackburn’s ACL tear confirmed by Brent Key

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Georgia Tech wide receiver Leo Blackburn’s likely season-ending knee injury was confirmed Wednesday by coach Brent Key. Blackburn tore his ACL in practice on Monday, the team’s fourth workout of spring practice. The tear was in the knee opposite the one he suffered the same injury in as a freshman in 2021.

ExploreA look back at Blackburn's 2021 injury

“Unfortunate for Leo,” Key said following the team’s Wednesday practice. “Great kid. He’s been snakebit the last three years with these things. But the thing we talk about with our team every day is, be where your feet are. Control what you can control and take each day one day at a time. Learn from the past and prepare for the future.”

Blackburn, who was a four-star prospect coming out of Westlake High in the class of 2021, has dealt with a string of injuries that most likely will limit his playing time to seven games in his first three years on campus. In his first season with the team, he tore his ACL in the second day of preseason practice, sidelining him for the season. A wrist injury prior to the 2022 season kept him sidelined for the first five games of the season, after which he caught five passes for 81 yards and a touchdown.

With the Yellow Jackets losing three of their four leading receivers from the 2022 season, Blackburn was considered to be a potential breakout star with his combination of size, speed and ball skills. New offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said in the first week of spring practice that he was “greatly encouraged” by Blackburn’s performance and was also struck by his enthusiastic attitude.

But it will have to wait. If he so chooses, Blackburn figures to be eligible for a medical hardship waiver to regain a year of eligibility for three total.

“He came in the office, (I) talked to his mom, talked to him,” Key said. “I was like, ‘Leo, this is great news, man. Great news.’ Because now, Leo’s not just going to graduate from Georgia Tech. Now he’s going to get a master’s from Georgia Tech. He’s still going to chase every dream he had in football and be able to succeed in it.”

ExploreNew group to develop at wide receiver for Georgia Tech

Key said that it would require “a lot of acts of higher aboves” for Blackburn to be able to play this season.

“I don’t see him playing this year,” Key said.

The injury opens up playing time for other receivers. Besides Blackburn, Malik Rutherford is the only receiver on the roster who caught a pass for the Jackets a year ago, totaling 23 receptions. Transfers Christian Leary (Alabama) and Abdul Janneh (Duquesne) have caught Faulkner’s notice. Incoming freshman receivers Eric Singleton and Bryce Hopson will both add to the team’s speed.

“The receiver position’s actually been a positive,” Key said. “I’ve been very pleased with the first five days as far as getting the ball in space. Buster’s done a great job of designing plays to get the ball in the open, working sideline to sideline, with the ball in their hands.”

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Arthur Blank unhappy Falcons organization was graded poorly by NFL players18h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Cover 9@9: Why is Rashaan Evans still out on the street?
4h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Kevin Sherrer sees Nick Saban’s influence on Brent Key
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Falcons’ updated depth chart: Campbell, Miller added
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Falcons’ updated depth chart: Campbell, Miller added
3h ago

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Top five storylines for 2023 Atlanta Braves
The Latest

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key charged with emotion addressing Nashville tragedy
2h ago
Kevin Sherrer sees Nick Saban’s influence on Brent Key
5h ago
Georgia Tech receiver Leo Blackburn out after ACL tear
19h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Sine Die 2023: Live Legislature updates from the AJC Politics team
9h ago
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
4h ago
Paddle Georgia 2023 offers relaxing trip through state history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top