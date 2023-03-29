Georgia Tech WR Leo Blackburn’s ACL tear confirmed by Brent Key

“He came in the office, (I) talked to his mom, talked to him,” Key said. “I was like, ‘Leo, this is great news, man. Great news.’ Because now, Leo’s not just going to graduate from Georgia Tech. Now he’s going to get a master’s from Georgia Tech. He’s still going to chase every dream he had in football and be able to succeed in it.”

Key said that it would require “a lot of acts of higher aboves” for Blackburn to be able to play this season.

“I don’t see him playing this year,” Key said.

The injury opens up playing time for other receivers. Besides Blackburn, Malik Rutherford is the only receiver on the roster who caught a pass for the Jackets a year ago, totaling 23 receptions. Transfers Christian Leary (Alabama) and Abdul Janneh (Duquesne) have caught Faulkner’s notice. Incoming freshman receivers Eric Singleton and Bryce Hopson will both add to the team’s speed.

“The receiver position’s actually been a positive,” Key said. “I’ve been very pleased with the first five days as far as getting the ball in space. Buster’s done a great job of designing plays to get the ball in the open, working sideline to sideline, with the ball in their hands.”