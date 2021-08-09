Georgia Tech’s Leo Blackburn out for season after second career practice

Blackburn had a promising start to his first preseason as a Yellow Jacket. Friday, in the team’s first practice of camp, Blackburn came down with a long pass from quarterback Jordan Yates for a touchdown catch, leaping and extending to bring the ball down.

Coach Geoff Collins remarked on his performance that day, saying that the Westlake High grad had made some fixable mistakes, “but, 6 (foot) 5 – you can’t make guys 6-5,” Collins said. “He’s 6-5 and tremendous ball skills. So just excited about him.”