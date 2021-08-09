ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech’s Leo Blackburn out for season after second career practice

August 6, 2021 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's WR Leo Blackburn (21) runs a drill during a football practice at Rose Bowl Field on Georgia Tech Campus in Atlanta on Friday, August 6, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Caption
August 6, 2021 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's WR Leo Blackburn (21) runs a drill during a football practice at Rose Bowl Field on Georgia Tech Campus in Atlanta on Friday, August 6, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 13 minutes ago

Georgia Tech freshman wide receiver Leo Blackburn is out for the season after an injury suffered at Saturday’s practice, the second of the preseason. Blackburn made the announcement Monday from his Instagram account, writing “I’ll be back! Harder than ever!” The injury was confirmed as an ACL tear.

ExploreOn first day, Georgia Tech freshman Leo Blackburn does No. 21 jersey justice

Blackburn had a promising start to his first preseason as a Yellow Jacket. Friday, in the team’s first practice of camp, Blackburn came down with a long pass from quarterback Jordan Yates for a touchdown catch, leaping and extending to bring the ball down.

Coach Geoff Collins remarked on his performance that day, saying that the Westlake High grad had made some fixable mistakes, “but, 6 (foot) 5 – you can’t make guys 6-5,” Collins said. “He’s 6-5 and tremendous ball skills. So just excited about him.”

Collins had even issued Blackburn the No. 21 jersey made famous by Tech great Calvin Johnson, whose long frame was brought to mind by Blackburn.

Blackburn’s No. 21 jersey “looks pretty good, doesn’t it?” Collins said.

Blackburn could conceivably return to action by spring practice.

In Other News
1
Georgia Tech’s multi-pronged plan for greater passing efficiency
2
Jahmyr Gibbs starts preseason camp with more muscle
3
Position shifts afoot on Georgia Tech offensive line
4
Jeff Sims says game speed is changing in second season
5
It’s ‘super crazy’ as Jack Coco earns a Georgia Tech scholarship
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top