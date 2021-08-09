Georgia Tech’s Leo Blackburn out for season after second career practice

Georgia Tech freshman wide receiver Leo Blackburn is out for the season after an injury suffered at Saturday’s practice, the second of the preseason. Blackburn made the announcement Monday from his Instagram account, writing “I’ll be back! Harder than ever!” The injury was confirmed as an ACL tear.
Blackburn had a promising start to his first preseason as a Yellow Jacket. Friday, in the team’s first practice of camp, Blackburn came down with a long pass from quarterback Jordan Yates for a touchdown catch, leaping and extending to bring the ball down.
Coach Geoff Collins remarked on his performance that day, saying that the Westlake High grad had made some fixable mistakes, “but, 6 (foot) 5 – you can’t make guys 6-5,” Collins said. “He’s 6-5 and tremendous ball skills. So just excited about him.”
Collins had even issued Blackburn the No. 21 jersey made famous by Tech great Calvin Johnson, whose long frame was brought to mind by Blackburn.
Blackburn’s No. 21 jersey “looks pretty good, doesn’t it?” Collins said.
Blackburn could conceivably return to action by spring practice.