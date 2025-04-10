New Transfers

Tech’s defensive front is a work in progress this spring for defensive line coaches Pope and Jess Simpson. Only one major contributor from the 2024 squad is back — tackle Jordan van den Berg.

So, Tech brought in four transfers to bolster depth while banking on the development of a host of young players to contribute sooner rather than later.

“You turn the page every year,” Simpson said of his new linemen. “You got guys walk out of your (group), you got guys walk in. An old coach told me a long time ago, ‘If you’re not coaching next year’s team every day a little bit, then you’re gonna be in trouble.‘”

Van den Berg, whom Tech coach Brent Key called, “the heart and soul of this team,” is in his second season with the Yellow Jackets. His first was a breakout one, with the 6-foot-3, 305-pound senior making 23 tackles (five for a loss) and a sack.

But most of van den Berg’s linemates have departed, including defensive end Romello Height, who transferred to Texas Tech, and Sylvain Yondjouen and Zeek Biggers, who both are NFL hopefuls. Joshua Robinson, Thomas Gore, Makius Scott and Kevin Harris all exhausted their eligibility at the end of the 2024 season.

Tech added Ronald Triplette (6-foot-2, 250 pounds) from Texas-San Antonio, Matthew Alexander (6-3, 295) from Central Florida, Brayden Manley (6-2, 245) from Mercer and A.J. Hoffler (6-4, 260) from Clemson to try to fill some of those voids.

Rotating all of the new defensive linemen, regardless of age and experience, is Simpson’s calling card.

“I think it does so much for challenging a young man,” he said. “I think it does so much for their confidence when you take a guy who thinks he’s (second team) or (third team) and all of a sudden he’s running with the (first team) or the (second team). I think it’s great for communication, and I think it’s great for speed of play. My last few years, man, I have just been adamant about trying to at least play four if not five guys inside.”

Returning Players

Along with Tech’s newcomers, there are some returning names who could have impactful seasons for the Jackets.

Senior Jason Moore (6-2, 295) has played nearly 400 defensive snaps for Tech during his career and was the Jackets’ second-highest-graded defender, according to Pro Football Focus, among players with 100 plays logged. Second-year players Amontrae Bradford (6-2, 250), Jordan Boyd (6-3, 260) and Landen Marshall (6-2, 285) all should be in the rotation as well.

Freshmen Christian Garrett (6-4, 290), Blake Belin (6-3, 285), Andre Fuller (6-3, 235) and Derry Norris (6-4, 270), all January enrollees, have been learning the ropes during spring practice.

“I always tell those guys, I don’t want them stressing out or worrying, let me handle all the weight of everything,” Pope said. “I want those guys going out and playing. It makes it fun for me, ‘Hey look, I need you to go play ball. Let me be the coach and handle the X’s and O’s and the technique. If you come to work every day, I’ll pick up the rest of the slack and we’ll meet and we’ll be able to get this thing done together.’

“Sometimes I have to remember these guys should be in math class right now. But getting here early is gonna be beneficial for ‘em because now they’re able to get in there, pick up the defense and, man, I’m excited about it.”

For all the moving pieces along the defensive line for Tech, the biggest offseason news for Key was his retention of Simpson and Pope. Both are in their second season directing Tech’s defensive linemen and helped coach a defense that ranked 30th nationally and sixth in the ACC at stopping the run.

Key said Saturday he has the utmost confidence in his men to find the top players to fit, and to produce, for Tech’s 2025 defense.

“Jess Simpson and Kyle Pope, I mean those two guys, they’re as good as there is anywhere,” Key added.