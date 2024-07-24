Georgia Tech, Florida State looking ahead to opening matchup

“I think they’re an OK team. I’m looking forward to playing them,” FSU defensive lineman Joshua Farmer, who had a tackle against Tech in that 2022 matchup, said Monday at the ACC Football Kickoff. “It’s the first game, so that’s the most important game. We’ve watched a good bit of film on (Tech), but right now we’re just focused on getting better as a team.”

Tech has been on a bit of a different trajectory since that 2022 matchup, the worst conference loss for coach Brent Key since he took over first as an interim coach during the ‘22 season, and the worst defeat for him overall matched by a 48-23 loss at Ole Miss in September.

The Jackets seemingly got themselves back on the right track last season with a 7-6 record and bowl win. They also have work to do prove they belong in the same company of ACC teams like FSU who are expected to compete for a conference championship and College Football Playoff spot.

“Talented team. You look at the experience they return offensively – a lot of respect for (Tech quarterback) Haynes King,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “They possess a lot of firepower and a group that’s gonna be a great challenge for us to prepare for.

“Defensively a lot of respect for their defensive staff. Obviously, they made a change there at defensive coordinator (with former Duke defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci), someone we’re familiar with having to compete against (having beat Duke 38-20 in 2023). Definitely a talented group on both sides, so it’s gonna be a heckuva matchup.”

Tech last beat Florida State 16-13 in 2020 in Tallahassee. Only a handful of players on the current Tech roster were part of the program then, including safety LaMiles Brooks, offensive linemen Jordan Williams and long snapper Henry Freer. A few more were part of the matchup in 2022, but the majority of the starters on Tech’s roster will be getting their first crack at the ‘Noles.

The Jackets are expecting a feisty FSU team this time around, a group still smarting from a CFP snub and 63-3 loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

“Just them building off a great season last year, I know they definitely wanna build off that again this upcoming season,” Tech running back Jamal Haynes said. “And probably them getting snubbed last year, they definitely are gonna have a little bit of get back in their brain of what they wanna do and what they wanna accomplish this season.

“But I definitely think it’s an opportunity for both teams. We’re both playing in a different type of environment, both playing overseas. We both have to put our pads on. We have to be ready to go, so definitely looking forward to it.”

Tech is about a two-touchdown underdog one month from the matchup to be played at Aviva Stadium. It will be facing FSU for the 30th time in a series that began in 1903 and saw the Jackets go undefeated in the first 10 meetings (9-0-1). The Seminoles reeled off 12 consecutive victories between 1992 and 2003 and have won 15 of the past 19.

The Aug. 24 showdown will mark the third time the teams have met on a neutral site, with the two previous matchups coming in ACC title games.

“They’re a great team. They had a great year last year. We’re coming off a good year as well, too,” Tech defensive lineman Zeek Biggers said. “So looking forward to just meeting them in Ireland and going head to head and seeing who comes out with a victory.”