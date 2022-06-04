Georgia Tech faces decision in naming starter for Alabama State game

The Jackets are now faced with a different conundrum. Tech can still save Grissom for a potential matchup with Tennessee, but, in the event of a Volunteers win over Alabama State, the Jackets have to beat the Hornets in order to have that chance. Were Tech to lose the Saturday game with Grissom on the bench, the Jackets would be eliminated without using their best pitcher.

One possibility is Chance Huff, who has started 14 games this season but has a 7.34 ERA and .288 opponent batting average. Logan McGuire had an effective start vs. Akron May 16, pitching three shutout innings with one hit allowed.

Tech used six pitchers Friday – Medich (43 pitches), Sam Crawford (41), Dawson Brown (32), Cole McNamee (11), Cody Carwile (46) and Aeden Finateri (31). It hasn’t been unusual for Crawford and Brown to pitch twice in a weekend.

2. Second baseman Chandler Simpson went 2-for-5 on Friday – and his batting average went down. Simpson, who started the game leading Division I in batting average at .418, saw his average slip slightly from .4185 to .4180.

Simpson’s closest pursuer, Air Force’s Sam Kulasingam, went 0-for-4 in an NCAA regional game Friday against Texas to drop from .414 to .407.

3. Campbell catcher Ty Babin relished taking down a power-conference team Friday, although it’s not new territory for the Camels. They were 8-6 in the regular season against power-conference opponents.

“I think we come into every place with a little chip on our shoulder, being a small-town university,” he said. “It kind of fuels us when people don’t know who we are and what we’ve done even though we’ve been to four back-to-back-to-back (to back) regionals and some final appearances.”

4. Campbell could do nothing against Medich in the first inning, going down in order. But Big South player of the year Zach Neto took Medich to a 10-pitch at-bat before flying out, a sequence that likely provided the Camels with more of a picture of what they were facing.

In the second inning, they were ready for damage, hitting three home runs and three doubles off Medich to get him out of the game 1 2/3 innings into it. Their five-run second provided a lead that Tech could not surmount.

“It looked like he was trying to spin quite a bit with his slider,” Campbell coach Justin Haire said. “I think that’s his go-to pitch. Obviously, I haven’t seen the videos. Our guys were obviously seeing it really well and being able to put the barrel on it and try to start to eliminate some of the exterior stuff, the changeup and some of that stuff.”

Campbell came into the game in the top 10 nationally in home runs per game and slugging percentage.

5. In Friday night’s Tennessee-Alabama State game, Volunteers catcher Evan Russell was conspicuously not in the starting lineup. Russell has started 50 of Tennessee’s 60 games. Volunteers coach Tony Vitello was to address the matter after the game, according to reports.