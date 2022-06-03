Georgia Tech slugged by Campbell in NCAA regional

Tech will play the loser of Friday night’s game between top-seeded Tennessee and fourth-seeded Alabama State at noon Saturday. Were form to hold Friday night and Tech were to beat Alabama State on Saturday, the Jackets would then play the loser of a winners bracket game between Tennessee and Campbell at 2 p.m. Sunday. The winner of that game would advance to the regional championship game at 7 p.m. Sunday. Were they to reach that game, the Jackets would then have to win Sunday night and again Monday.

For any team, winning a regional after losing the 2-3 game is a mammoth task. In the past six tournaments, a total of 96 regionals, the loser of the 2-3 game has rallied to win the regional only five times. The difficulty would seem to be magnified with the beleaguered status of Tech’s bullpen.

The game started poorly for Tech (34-23) and never improved much. In the top of the second inning, Medich surrendered three home runs (including back-to-back shots deposited well beyond the right-field wall) and three doubles as Campbell looked every bit a team that ranks in the top 10 in Division I in slugging percentage and home runs per game. Such was Campbell’s consistency in connecting squarely that former Tech player Kyle Wren, serving as analyst on the radio broadcast, suggested that Medich might have been tipping his pitches.

Where Tech’s best-case scenario for Friday was for a) the Jackets to win; and b) Medich to go deep into the game to keep the bullpen fresh ahead of a potentially long weekend of tournament play, the Jackets instead found themselves in the worst-case situation – losing and having to go deep in the bullpen with Medich lasting only 1-2/3 innings. It was Medich’s most abbreviated start of the season.

Campbell attacked again in the top of the sixth with the score 6-2 in the Camels’ favor. Against reliever Dawson Brown, Campbell scored two for an 8-2 lead as the Camels’ first four batters reached base before Brown struck out Connor Denning for the first out. Then, Brown induced a ground ball from Drake Pierson for a potential inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.

But shortstop Jadyn Jackson and second baseman Chandler Simpson were unable to turn it, providing Campbell with an extra out. The next man up, catcher Ty Babin, took advantage by taking Brown deep for a three-run home run and an 11-2 lead that all but sealed Tech’s fate. The defense lapsed again in the top of the eighth, as a fielding error by third baseman Drew Compton in the top of the eighth opened the door for the Camels to score two more runs and push the lead to 13-5. With the error and the missed double play, two failures to get outs led to five runs for Campbell in a game decided by seven runs.

Tech, which like Campbell brought a top-10 offense into the game, was subdued by Harrington, the Big South pitcher of the year. Harrington yielded few hard-hit balls, and many were hit right at the Campbell defense. After Harrington departed after seven innings, Tech was able to tag reliever Cameron O’Brien for three runs, two off Tim Borden’s 19th home run of the season.

The Jackets finished with 13 hits but were 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position.