Georgia Tech ends season, will not consider bowl bid

Georgia Tech has determined that its season has come to a conclusion.
While a news release on Friday announcing the cancellation of the team’s game against Miami this Saturday left open the possibility of considering a bowl invitation, the determination has been made that playing in a bowl game would not be in the best interest of health and safety, team spokesman Mike Flynn confirmed Monday to the AJC.
Players have been released and will not gather again until the start of the semester in January. The Miami game was also canceled for reasons of health and safety.
Coach Geoff Collins’ second season ends with a 3-7 overall record and 3-6 in the ACC. Tech was picked to finish 15th in the conference and can do no worse than a tie for 11th, pending the outcome of this Saturday’s Wake Forest-Florida State game.
That Tech was even able, at 3-7, to consider a bowl bid was an only-in-2020 circumstance. In October, the NCAA waived bowl-eligibility requirements for this year’s bowl games, including the standard that a team must have a .500 record to go to a bowl game.
As Virginia, Duke, Boston College and Pittsburgh had already determined not to accept a bowl invitation, it opened further the possibility that a berth in one of the ACC-aligned bowls could be possible for the Yellow Jackets. In fact, Tech was projected to play in the Dec. 26 Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Fla., in an ESPN bowl projection story after this weekend’s games.
Roster depth was thinned significantly by injury and attrition and to a lesser degree by COVID-19 protocols. When Tech quarterback Jeff Sims was injured and taken out of the Pitt game on Thursday, it left the Jackets with only one scholarship quarterback, Jordan Yates.