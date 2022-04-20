Local golf: Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht to compete in Arnold Palmer Cup

Christo Lamprecht, a sophomore at Georgia Tech, has been named to the International team that will compete in the Arnold Palmer Cup on July 1-3 at the Golf Club de Geneve in Vandoeuvres, Switzerland.
A native of South Africa, Lamprecht had five top-10 finishes in nine events this season. In his past three starts, Lamprecht has finished second in the Southern Highlands Collegiate, eighth in The Goodwin and fourth in the Calusa Cup.
Lamprecht also represented South Africa in the 2021 Spirit International and the 2017 and 2019 Junior Presidents Cup matches.
He becomes the 11th Tech golfer to compete in the Palmer Cup, the first on the international side.
Atlanta Athletic Club to get major amateur event
The USGA has scheduled a major announcement of an upcoming national amateur tournament Tuesday at the Atlanta Athletic Club.
Speculation is the club may get the 2030 U.S. Amateur to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Bobby Jones’ Grand Slam. The Atlanta Athletic Club was Jones’ home club.
Hosting major championships is in the club’s mission statement. The Atlanta Athletic Club last hosted the U.S. Amateur Championship in 2014, an event famously won by unheralded Gunn Yang, and was the site of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2021, won by No. 1-ranked Nelly Korda.
Since moving to its current facility in Johns Creek, the club has hosted three PGA Championships (1981, 2001, 2011), the U.S. Open (1976), the U.S. Women’s Open (1990), the U.S. Junior Amateur (2002), the U.S. Mid-Amateur (1984), the Arnold Palmer Cup (2017) and Junior World Open (1982).
Mike Nance, Jack Kearney capture Senior Match Play titles
Mike Nance of Calhoun and Jack Kearney of Peachtree City are the best of the amateur senior set.
Nance won the Georgia Senior Match Play championship and Kearney captured the Super Senior Division when the events were conducted at Barnsley Resort in Adairsville.
Nance defeated Michael Standard of Jackson 2 and 1 in the championship round. Nance, the No. 16 seed coming out of stroke-play qualifying, beat No. 1 Jack Larkin Sr. 3 and 2, Georgia Senior Player of the Year Bob Royak in 21 holes and DeWitt Weaver III 5 and 4 to reach the final.
Kearney defeated top-seeded Larry Vaughan of Greensboro 3 and 2 in the final.
No. 11 Yellow Jackets chase 19th ACC title
No. 11 Georgia Tech will begin competition in the ACC Championship on familiar grounds. The tournament will be played at The Shark’s Tooth Golf Club in Panama City, Fla., where the Jackets won the Watersound Invitational earlier this spring, one of the team’s four victories.
All teams will play 36 holes on Friday and 18 on Saturday, with the top four teams advancing to match play on Sunday. The finals will be streamed on ESPN at 9 a.m. Monday.
Tech has four starters back from the team that finished 15th at the NCAA Championship. The Jackets missed match play at the ACC Tournament by one shot last season.
The Jackets are led by Lamprecht, ranked No. 26 by Golfstat. Other top players are Bartley Forrester, co-medalist at the Calusa Cup, Ross Steelman and Connor Howe.
The top-ranked team entering the tournament is No. 5 North Carolina, with Notre Dame (No. 13), Wake Forest (No. 17), Clemson (No. 23), Florida State (No. 24) and N.C. State (No. 25) all among the top 25. Clemson is the defending champion.
Bulldogs competing in SEC Championship
The No. 12-ranked Georgia men play in the SEC Championship through Sunday at Sea Island’s famed Seaside Course at St. Simons Island. After three rounds of stroke play, the top eight teams advance to match play. Saturday’s semifinals and Sunday’s final will be televised live on the SEC Network.
Trent Phillips leads the Bulldogs with six top-10s and one victory (the Williams Cup) in eight matches. His score has been counted 22 times in 24 rounds, which includes a 64. Phillips’ scoring average this spring is 70. Phillips won the SEC Player of the Week honor for the third time in his career this spring.
Freshman Maxwell Ford has played eight tournaments and has two top-10s, including a second-place finish at the Puerto Rico Classic, and a 70.8 scoring average this spring. He is a three-time SEC Freshman of the Week.
Vanderbilt won the SEC Championship in 2021. Georgia’s last title came in 2016.
Nine of the nation’s top 25 teams belong to the SEC, making this one of college golf’s premier events.
“Our guys have been playing and practicing at a high level, so we’re excited about the opportunity,” Georgia coach Chris Haack said. “It’s a grind, with potentially five days of stroke and match play, but we’re looking forward to it.”
Field coming together for Mitsubishi Classic
The list of commitments continues to grow for the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, May 2-8 at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth.
The field will include five players who have posted a score below 60: Jim Furyk, Stuart Appleby, Paul Goydos, Kevin Sutherland and David Duval.
The latest additions are local favorite Billy Andrade of Brookhaven, three-time PGA Tour Champions winner Darren Clarke and Jerry Kelly, who has won eight times on the senior circuit.
Georgia women await NCAA Regional date
The No. 27 Georgia women finished 10th in the SEC Championship in Birmingham and did not qualify for match play. The Bulldogs were led by senior Jo Hua Hung, who closed with a 67 and took fourth place with a 2-under 214. Georgia will wait for its NCAA Region assignment, the nearest locations being Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tenn., and the Don Veller Seminole Golf Course and Club in Tallahassee, Fla. The Bulldogs won the Columbus Regional by 15 shots last spring and earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Three Georgia teams in U.S. Women’s Four-Ball field
Three teams from Georgia are among the 64 competing in the seventh U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship, which began Wednesday and runs through Sunday at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Georgia qualifiers are LoraLie Cowart of Winston and Ava Merrill of Johns Creek, Thienna Huynh of Lilburn and Sara Im of Duluth, Mary Miller of Savannah and Reagan Southerland of Atlanta.
Teams play two rounds of stroke play, with the top 32 moving on to match play. Huynh and Im reached the second round last year.
