Georgia Tech-Duke: TV, online, radio information

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta

Records: Georgia Tech 2-5, 2-4 ACC, Duke 2-6, 1-6

Television: Fox Sports regional networks will televise the game (Fox Sports South in the Atlanta market). Tom Werme will handle play-by-play, with James Bates as the analyst and Lyndsay Rowley as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on The Fan 680/93.7. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Sean Bedford is the analyst, and Wiley Ballard is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on Sirius XM Radio 106/194.

Online: FoxSportsGo.com (in the Atlanta market) and WatchESPN.com (out of the Atlanta market).