Georgia Tech-Duke: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Tech’s crazy November may finally include a football game.
The Yellow Jackets’ last chance comes Saturday night, when Duke is scheduled to play Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Because of issues related to the pandemic, Tech hasn’t played since Halloween.
Originally, the Jackets had a bye week scheduled for Nov. 7, an extra week to prepare to work on finding a way to snap a three-game losing streak in which they were outscored 152-47. The one extra turned into three extras, and here we are.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Saturday, Nov. 28
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta
Records: Georgia Tech 2-5, 2-4 ACC, Duke 2-6, 1-6
Television: Fox Sports regional networks will televise the game (Fox Sports South in the Atlanta market). Tom Werme will handle play-by-play, with James Bates as the analyst and Lyndsay Rowley as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on The Fan 680/93.7. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Sean Bedford is the analyst, and Wiley Ballard is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on Sirius XM Radio 106/194.
Online: FoxSportsGo.com (in the Atlanta market) and WatchESPN.com (out of the Atlanta market).