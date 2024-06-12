Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech draws Oklahoma in ACC-SEC challenge, per report

Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum (2) is defended by Houston guard L.J. Cryer (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum (2) is defended by Houston guard L.J. Cryer (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
By
47 minutes ago

Georgia Tech’s opponent for the ACC-SEC challenge is set, according a report by CBS Sports on Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets will travel to Oklahoma on a date yet to be announced. The Sooners, who join the SEC in July, went 20-12 last season and 8-10 in the Big 12 Conference. They were led in scoring by guard Javian McCollum (13.3 ppg), who transferred to Tech this offseason.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Tech is 2-2 all-time against Oklahoma, having last played against the Sooners in a 1995 preseason National Invitation Tournament game at the Georgia Dome. The Jackets won that matchup 83-72.

A year earlier, Tech bested Oklahoma 89-85 in the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu. The Jackets’ only trips to Norman, Oklahoma, came in 1985 and 1982, and both were losses.

Oklahoma joins Cincinnati, Georgia and Northwestern (in Milwaukee) as part of Tech’s nonconference schedule for the next season.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy photo/Garry Kozak

Jet carrying Atlantans that crashed in 1971 finally found in Vermont lake

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists reject constitutional ban on women in pastoral roles

UGA study finds Black children can internalize racism, leading to anxiety

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia requires police training on election intimidation and interference

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia requires police training on election intimidation and interference

Credit: AP

Runoff rivals in deep-red west Georgia vow not to be the next Greene
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key wants to avenge 2014 loss he experienced in Ireland
Report: Georgia Tech to match up with Northwestern in Wisconsin
Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai, NCAA champion, readies for U.S. Open
Featured

Credit: AP

Some things to know about NBA great Jerry West's life and Hall of Fame career
Jet found from 1971 Vermont lake crash carrying Atlantans, Cousins Properties staff
Bradley’s Buzz: Why the skidding Braves haven’t lost faith