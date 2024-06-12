Georgia Tech draws Oklahoma in ACC-SEC challenge, per report

Georgia Tech’s opponent for the ACC-SEC challenge is set, according a report by CBS Sports on Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets will travel to Oklahoma on a date yet to be announced. The Sooners, who join the SEC in July, went 20-12 last season and 8-10 in the Big 12 Conference. They were led in scoring by guard Javian McCollum (13.3 ppg), who transferred to Tech this offseason.

Tech is 2-2 all-time against Oklahoma, having last played against the Sooners in a 1995 preseason National Invitation Tournament game at the Georgia Dome. The Jackets won that matchup 83-72.