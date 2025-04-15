Georgia Tech defensive back to transfer

Georgia Tech may be losing a defensive back just days after its annual spring game.

ESPN reported Monday that Syeed Gibbs, a junior, plans to puts his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal when it opens Wednesday. Gibbs made 22 tackles (four for a loss), a sack, forced two fumbles and blocked a kick during the 2024 season.

Originally from Massachusetts, Gibbs began his college career at Rhode Island. He redshirted during the 2022 season, then was an FCS All-American in 2023 after making 52 tackles and three interceptions. Gibbs was in on 343 defensive snaps in 2024 playing mostly at the nickel position.