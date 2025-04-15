Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech defensive back to transfer

Georgia Tech defensive back Syeed Gibbs (13) participates in a drill during the first spring football practice at Georgia Tech, Tuesday, March, 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech defensive back Syeed Gibbs (13) participates in a drill during the first spring football practice at Georgia Tech, Tuesday, March, 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
30 minutes ago

Georgia Tech may be losing a defensive back just days after its annual spring game.

ESPN reported Monday that Syeed Gibbs, a junior, plans to puts his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal when it opens Wednesday. Gibbs made 22 tackles (four for a loss), a sack, forced two fumbles and blocked a kick during the 2024 season.

Originally from Massachusetts, Gibbs began his college career at Rhode Island. He redshirted during the 2022 season, then was an FCS All-American in 2023 after making 52 tackles and three interceptions. Gibbs was in on 343 defensive snaps in 2024 playing mostly at the nickel position.

Gibbs joins running back Anthony Carrie, defensive back Nehemiah Chandler and defensive lineman Cade Adams as Yellow Jackets who have announced their intention to enter the portal window that begins Wednesday.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

