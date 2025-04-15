Georgia Tech defensive back to transfer

Georgia Tech may be losing a defensive back just days after its annual spring game.
ESPN reported Monday that Syeed Gibbs, a junior, plans to puts his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal when it opens Wednesday. Gibbs made 22 tackles (four for a loss), a sack, forced two fumbles and blocked a kick during the 2024 season.
Originally from Massachusetts, Gibbs began his college career at Rhode Island. He redshirted during the 2022 season, then was an FCS All-American in 2023 after making 52 tackles and three interceptions. Gibbs was in on 343 defensive snaps in 2024 playing mostly at the nickel position.
Gibbs joins running back Anthony Carrie, defensive back Nehemiah Chandler and defensive lineman Cade Adams as Yellow Jackets who have announced their intention to enter the portal window that begins Wednesday.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Fifth Georgia Tech basketball player in transfer portal
Freshman forward Darrion Sutton says he intends to play elsewhere next season
California transfer J.T. Byrne hopes to provide impact at tight end for Georgia Tech
J.T. Byrne opted to go into the NCAA’s transfer portal in December in hopes of landing somewhere new for his final season. He was intrigued by Georgia Tech.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Georgia taxpayers will soon get refunds of up to $500
Gov. Brian Kemp signs legislation authorizing income tax refunds and rate cut.
Why so many restaurants in West Midtown are closing — and what comes next
A changing landscape has affected the restaurant scene in West Midtown, from traffic and parking challenges to changes in dining habits.
Braves announcer catches heat for getting woman’s phone number on air during game
At the urging of Atlanta Braves announcer Brandon Gaudin in the booth Monday night in Toronto, dugout reporter Wiley Ballard asked two fans for their telephone numbers.