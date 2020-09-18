Georgia Tech-Central Florida: TV, online, radio information

The game was marked by the debut of freshman quarterback Jeff Sims, who now moves to his first game at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Sims became the first Yellow Jackets freshman to lead Tech to a win in a season opener.

Central Florida enters the game ranked No. 14 by the Associated Press. The Knights have won 35 of their past 39 games and finished with a 10-3 record last season. Central Florida’s first two scheduled games this season, against North Carolina and Florida International, were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.