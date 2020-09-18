Georgia Tech-Central Florida: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Tech enters its home opener Saturday afternoon against Central Florida fresh off an upset victory on the road against Florida State.
The game was marked by the debut of freshman quarterback Jeff Sims, who now moves to his first game at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Sims became the first Yellow Jackets freshman to lead Tech to a win in a season opener.
Central Florida enters the game ranked No. 14 by the Associated Press. The Knights have won 35 of their past 39 games and finished with a 10-3 record last season. Central Florida’s first two scheduled games this season, against North Carolina and Florida International, were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Knights sophomore quarterback Dillon Gabriel passed for 3,653 yards last season, completing 236 of 398 passes, with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His efficiency rating was 156.9.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 19
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta.
Records: Georgia Tech 1-0, Central Florida 0-0.
Television: ABC will televise the game, which will be telecast on Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market. Joe Tessitore will handle play-by-play, with Greg McElroy as the analyst and Marty Smith as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on Extra 1230/106.3. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Sean Bedford is the analyst, and Wiley Ballard is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on Sirius XM Radio 105/193.
Online: WatchESPN.com