Week 3 college football schedule: How to watch all 23 FBS games

There are nine games that feature teams in this year’s new-look Top 25 (no Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American or Mountain West schools), including a head-to-head matchup between No. 17 Miami and No. 18 Louisville.

This is the second week of ACC and Big 12 action, though with only two Big 12 games. The SEC plans to debut Sept. 26, and the Big Ten voted Wednesday to begin play in a little over a month. That would leave the Pac-12 as the only Power 5 conference not playing, so that league may soon change direction, too.