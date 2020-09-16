Week 3 college football schedule: How to watch all 23 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Friday and Saturday. All times are EDT.
There are nine games that feature teams in this year’s new-look Top 25 (no Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American or Mountain West schools), including a head-to-head matchup between No. 17 Miami and No. 18 Louisville.
This is the second week of ACC and Big 12 action, though with only two Big 12 games. The SEC plans to debut Sept. 26, and the Big Ten voted Wednesday to begin play in a little over a month. That would leave the Pac-12 as the only Power 5 conference not playing, so that league may soon change direction, too.
Again this week, all schedules are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Time, Teams, Network
» Friday, Sept. 18
7:30 p.m., Campbell at Coastal Carolina, ESPN
» Saturday, Sept. 19
American Athletic
Noon, Austin Peay at Cincinnati, ESPN-Plus
Noon, Houston at Baylor, Fox
Noon, Navy at Tulane, ABC
Noon, Tulsa at No. 11 Oklahoma State, ESPN
2:30 p.m., South Florida at No. 7 Notre Dame, USA
3:30 p.m., No. 14 Central Florida at Georgia Tech, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)
6 p.m., SMU at North Texas, CBS Sports Network
ACC
Noon, Boston College at Duke, Fox Sports South
Noon, Syracuse at No. 25 Pitt, ACC Network
3:30 p.m., Charlotte at No. 12 North Carolina, Fox Sports South
4 p.m., The Citadel at No. 1 Clemson, ACC Network
7:30 p.m., No. 17 Miami at No. 18 Louisville, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)
8 p.m., Wake Forest at N.C. State, ACC Network
Big 12
Conference USA
Noon, Liberty at Western Kentucky, ESPNU
3 p.m., Stephen F. Austin at Texas-San Antonio, ESPN3
3:30 p.m., No. 23 Appalachian State at Marshall, CBS
3:30 p.m., Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern, ESPN
4 p.m., Troy at Middle Tennessee, ESPN2
7:30 p.m., Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss, ESPN2
9 p.m., Abilene Christian at Texas-El Paso, ESPN3
Sun Belt
Noon, No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia State, ESPN2
7:30 p.m., Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPNU
FBS independents
