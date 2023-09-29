Georgia Tech-Bowling Green: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Tech will pay tribute to its “Black Watch” defenses of the mid-1980s by wearing a special uniform Saturday. The Yellow Jackets will sport a good look and might need some of the vibe to rub off and last the rest of the season. The Jackets rank 115th in the nation in yards allowed per game, and Bowling Green’s quarterback has experience at the Power 5 level.

Overall, though, Bowling Green might not provide much of a roadblock for the Jackets and should provide them with another opportunity to evaluate where they stand before they head into a stretch of six consecutive ACC games.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta

Records: Georgia Tech 2-2 (1-1 ACC), Bowling Green 1-3 (0-1 MAC)

Television: ACC Network will televise the game. Chris Cotter will handle play-by-play, with Mark Herzlich as the analyst and Marilyn Payne as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 1230 AM/106.3 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Chris Mooneyham is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Ch. 193.

Online: RamblinWreck.com.