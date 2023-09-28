Week 5 college football schedule: How to watch all 65 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and livestreaming opportunities for all FBS games Thursday-Saturday. All times are EDT.

Week 5 has no top-10 matchups, but four games feature a head-to-head matchup within the Top 25: No. 24 Kansas at No. 3 Texas, No. 10 Utah at No. 19 Oregon State, No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke and No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss. Overall, 16 games include ranked teams. Five ranked teams are on a bye week.

Here is the schedule this week for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:

Time, Teams, Network

» Thursday, Sept. 28

7:30 p.m., Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky, CBS Sports Network

7:30 p.m., Temple at Tulsa, ESPN

8 p.m., Jacksonville State at Sam Houston State, ESPNU

» Friday, Sept. 29

7 p.m., Louisville at N.C. State, ESPN

9 p.m., Louisiana Tech at Texas-El Paso, CBS Sports Network

9 p.m., No. 10 Utah at No. 19 Oregon State, FS1

10:15 p.m., Cincinnati at BYU, ESPN

» Saturday, Sept. 30

ACC

Noon, Clemson at Syracuse, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

2 p.m., Virginia at Boston College, CW Network

3:30 p.m., Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, ACC Network

7:30 p.m., No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

8 p.m., Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, ACC Network

American Athletic

Noon, Alabama-Birmingham at Tulane, ESPN2

3:30 p.m., South Florida at Navy, CBS Sports Network

4 p.m., Boise State at Memphis, ESPN2

7 p.m., Abilene Christian at North Texas, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., East Carolina at Rice, ESPN-Plus

7:30 p.m., Charlotte at SMU, ESPNU

Big 12

3:30 p.m., Baylor at Central Florida, FS1

3:30 p.m., Houston at Texas Tech, FS2

3:30 p.m., No. 24 Kansas at No. 3 Texas, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

7 p.m., Iowa State at No. 14 Oklahoma, FS1

8 p.m., West Virginia at TCU, ESPN2

Big Ten

Noon, Louisiana-Lafayette at Minnesota, Big Ten Network

Noon, No. 6 Penn State at Northwestern, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m., Illinois at Purdue, Peacock

3:30 p.m., Indiana at Maryland, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m., No. 2 Michigan at Nebraska, Fox

3:30 p.m., Wagner at Rutgers, Big Ten Network

7:30 p.m., Michigan State at Iowa, NBC

Conference USA

-None-

MAC

Noon, Buffalo at Akron, ESPN-Plus

1:30 p.m., Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan, ESPN-Plus

2:30 p.m., Miami (Ohio) at Kent State, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Ball State at Western Michigan, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, ACC Network

3:30 p.m., Northern Illinois at Toledo, ESPNU

Mountain West

Noon, Utah State at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network

4 p.m., Boise State at Memphis, ESPN2

4 p.m., Hawaii at Nevada-Las Vegas, Spectrum/Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network

4 p.m., New Mexico at Wyoming, Mountain West Network

7 p.m., Utah Tech at Colorado State, Mountain West Network

8 p.m., San Diego State at Air Force, CBS Sports Network

10:30 p.m., Nevada at No. 25 Fresno State, FS1

Pac-12

Noon, No. 8 USC at Colorado, Fox

3 p.m., Arizona State at California, Pac-12 Networks

6:30 p.m., No. 9 Oregon at Stanford, Pac-12 Networks

10 p.m., No. 7 Washington at Arizona, Pac-12 Networks

SEC

Noon, No. 22 Florida at Kentucky, ESPN

Noon, Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (Arlington, Texas), SEC Network

3:30 p.m., No. 1 Georgia at Auburn, CBS

4 p.m., No. 23 Missouri at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

6 p.m., No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss, ESPN

7:30 p.m., South Carolina at No. 21 Tennessee, SEC Network

9 p.m., No. 12 Alabama at Mississippi State, ESPN

Sun Belt

Noon, Louisiana-Lafayette at Minnesota, Big Ten Network

Noon, South Alabama at James Madison, ESPNU

3:30 p.m., Arkansas State at Massachusetts, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Old Dominion at Marshall, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, NFL Network

7 p.m., Texas State at Southern Mississippi, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Troy at Georgia State, ESPN-Plus

8 p.m., Appalachian State at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPN-Plus

FBS independents

Noon, Utah State at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network

3:30 p.m., Arkansas State at Massachusetts, ESPN-Plus

7:30 p.m., No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

