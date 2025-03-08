Georgia Tech blown out by Wake Forest, will be No. 8 seed at ACC tournament

Baye Ndongo scored a team-high 13 points to go along with 10 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season, but Georgia Tech shot less than 30% from the floor and set a season-low for points in a 69-43 loss at Wake Forest on Saturday at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Tech suffered its largest margin of defeat since an 82-58 loss to Duke on Dec. 21. With the loss, Tech (16-15, 10-10 ACC) locked down the No. 8 seed in next week’s ACC tournament where it will play at noon Wednesday against the No. 9 seed.

Tech made just 5 of 27 shots from the floor, 2 of 17 from 3-point range in the first half and trailed 34-15 at the break. The Yellow Jackets had two scoring droughts of more than four minutes, and the Demon Deacons closed the half on a 12-0 run. Tech finished at 29.6% and made just three 3-point field goals in the game, both season lows.