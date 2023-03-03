Georgia Tech hopes recent second-half trend continues against Boston College

“Doing some different things just to try to keep them warm, so when we get on the court, to keep some momentum going in the second half,” Pastner said.

Are the strong starts because players have been physically primed during halftime, or merely because they’re convinced that they are? Ultimately, so long as it works, it may not matter.

Going into the final regular-season matchup, Tech is locked into the No. 13 seed for the ACC Tournament that begins Tuesday in Greensboro, N.C. The Jackets’ opponent will be either Virginia Tech or Florida State. The two teams are tied for 11th and play Saturday in Blacksburg, Va., with the loser dropping to 12th and facing the Jackets.

Tech defeated the Hokies 77-70 on Feb. 15 at McCamish Pavilion in the teams’ lone matchup this season. The Jackets lost to FSU 75-64 in Tallahassee, Fla., on Jan. 7 in a game that triggered Tech’s nine-game losing streak.

The winner of the 12-13 game will play the No. 5 seed Wednesday. That team will be either Duke or Clemson. The Blue Devils and Tigers are tied for fourth. Duke plays at North Carolina on Saturday and Clemson will be at home against Notre Dame. In the event of a tie for fourth place, Clemson holds the tiebreaker, having beaten Duke in the teams’ sole meeting this season.

Duke administered the Jackets’ worst loss of the season and one of its worst ACC losses in team history, an 86-43 wipeout at McCamish on Jan. 28. Clemson swept the Jackets, winning 79-66 at McCamish on Dec. 21 and then 72-51 at Littlejohn Coliseum on Jan 24.