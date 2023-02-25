On Senior Day, Georgia Tech collects win over Louisville

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

The Yellow Jackets gained control of the game with a first-half 3-point barrage, and then withstood a Cardinals rally late to post their third win in their past five ACC games. Kelly scored 19 points, making five of 10 shots from 3-point range. It followed his 24-point game in a loss at Pittsburgh on Tuesday in which he set a career high with six 3-points on 13 tries.

Franklin turned in his fourth double-double in the past five games, collecting a team-high 21 points with 13 rebounds. For the second consecutive game, with guard Deivon Smith (ankle) not available, coach Josh Pastner relied almost entirely on six players, with guards Kyle Sturdivant and Lance Terry both playing all 40 minutes. Terry scored 17 with four 3-pointers while Sturdivant added 11 with a career-high 10 assists. It was the first points-assists double-double by a Jackets player since Josh Heath in the 2016-17 season.