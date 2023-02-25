X
Dark Mode Toggle

On Senior Day, Georgia Tech collects win over Louisville

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

With guard Miles Kelly and forward Ja’von Franklin leading a strong team effort, Georgia Tech continued its late-season surge with an 83-67 win over Louisville on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

The Yellow Jackets gained control of the game with a first-half 3-point barrage, and then withstood a Cardinals rally late to post their third win in their past five ACC games. Kelly scored 19 points, making five of 10 shots from 3-point range. It followed his 24-point game in a loss at Pittsburgh on Tuesday in which he set a career high with six 3-points on 13 tries.

Franklin turned in his fourth double-double in the past five games, collecting a team-high 21 points with 13 rebounds. For the second consecutive game, with guard Deivon Smith (ankle) not available, coach Josh Pastner relied almost entirely on six players, with guards Kyle Sturdivant and Lance Terry both playing all 40 minutes. Terry scored 17 with four 3-pointers while Sturdivant added 11 with a career-high 10 assists. It was the first points-assists double-double by a Jackets player since Josh Heath in the 2016-17 season.

Tech (12-17, 4-14 ACC) earned a season split with Louisville (5-24, 2-16) in a meeting of teams in 13th and tied for 14th, respectively, in the ACC.

After going into the half ahead 45-32 – the most points that the Jackets have scored in a first half this season against a power-conference opponent – the Jackets extended the lead to 18 points early in the second half. It was the widest advantage that Tech had enjoyed this season in its 18 ACC games.

Louisville charged back, reducing the lead to five points on a dunk by J.J. Traynor with 4:57 to play. The hundreds of Cardinals fans in the building, most of whom traveled by bus from Louisville, Kentucky, roared. After Pastner called timeout, Sturdivant dribbled into the lane and scored and made the and-one free throw. Forward Jalon Moore denied a dunk try by Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, a play that earned the Jackets possession on a held-ball call, and then Moore scored on a putback for a 71-61 lead with 3:50 to play.

The Jackets were able to close out from there, getting far enough ahead that Pastner could call timeout with 18.6 seconds left to get walk-on guard Coleman Boyd into the game on his Senior Day.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Kyle Wright feels ‘very encouraged’ after first spring bullpen session

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Why Grapefruit League games matter for Braves

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia State’s defensive coordinator leaves for post at Cincinnati

Hawks’ Trae Young expresses ‘love and respect’ for former coach Nate McMillan

Hawks’ Trae Young expresses ‘love and respect’ for former coach Nate McMillan

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech’s play markedly better, but it’s late in the season
The Latest

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech’s play markedly better, but it’s late in the season
Demaryius Thomas, Shawn Jones to be inducted into Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
Georgia Tech’s Brent Key making an impression on state coaches with recruiting
Featured

Pandemic in Georgia: 3 years later, it’s not just the virus that’s changing
Deja News: ‘Cocaine Bear’ based on 1985 North Georgia discovery
8h ago
Youngest Jan. 6 defendant, from North Fulton, found guilty of two felonies
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top