On Senior Day, Georgia Tech collects win over Louisville

With guard Miles Kelly and forward Ja’von Franklin leading a strong team effort, Georgia Tech continued its late-season surge with an 83-67 win over Louisville on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion.
The Yellow Jackets gained control of the game with a first-half 3-point barrage, and then withstood a Cardinals rally late to post their third win in their past five ACC games. Kelly scored 19 points, making five of 10 shots from 3-point range. It followed his 24-point game in a loss at Pittsburgh on Tuesday in which he set a career high with six 3-points on 13 tries.
Franklin turned in his fourth double-double in the past five games, collecting a team-high 21 points with 13 rebounds. For the second consecutive game, with guard Deivon Smith (ankle) not available, coach Josh Pastner relied almost entirely on six players, with guards Kyle Sturdivant and Lance Terry both playing all 40 minutes. Terry scored 17 with four 3-pointers while Sturdivant added 11 with a career-high 10 assists. It was the first points-assists double-double by a Jackets player since Josh Heath in the 2016-17 season.
Tech (12-17, 4-14 ACC) earned a season split with Louisville (5-24, 2-16) in a meeting of teams in 13th and tied for 14th, respectively, in the ACC.
After going into the half ahead 45-32 – the most points that the Jackets have scored in a first half this season against a power-conference opponent – the Jackets extended the lead to 18 points early in the second half. It was the widest advantage that Tech had enjoyed this season in its 18 ACC games.
Louisville charged back, reducing the lead to five points on a dunk by J.J. Traynor with 4:57 to play. The hundreds of Cardinals fans in the building, most of whom traveled by bus from Louisville, Kentucky, roared. After Pastner called timeout, Sturdivant dribbled into the lane and scored and made the and-one free throw. Forward Jalon Moore denied a dunk try by Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, a play that earned the Jackets possession on a held-ball call, and then Moore scored on a putback for a 71-61 lead with 3:50 to play.
The Jackets were able to close out from there, getting far enough ahead that Pastner could call timeout with 18.6 seconds left to get walk-on guard Coleman Boyd into the game on his Senior Day.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com