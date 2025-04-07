Georgia Tech baseball sweeps Stanford in dominant fashion

RPI: 10

Last week

Tuesday: beat Mercer 21-5 (7 innings)

Friday: beat Stanford 8-6

Saturday: beat Stanford 10-3

Sunday: beat Stanford 18-2 (7 innings)

This week

Tuesday: vs. Auburn, 6 p.m.

Friday: vs. California, 6 p.m.

Saturday: vs. California, 4 p.m.

Sunday: vs. California, 1 p.m.

Week in review

Tech had a dominant week on the diamond, winning four games by a combined score of 57-16 over 31½ innings. The Yellow Jackets now lead the nation in doubles (98), are second in batting average (.342), hits (376) and scoring (10.3 runs per game).

Tech’s offensive barrage began Tuesday with a 21-5 victory over visiting Mercer. Six players had at least two RBIs and three — Will Baker (4), Klye Lodise (3) and Drew Burress (3) — each drove in at least three. The Jackets recorded an eight-run first and nine-run sixth in the win.

After trailing 5-4 after four innings Friday at Stanford, Tech scored three in the fifth inning of the series opener and never looked back the rest of the weekend. Mason Patel continued his impressive work out of the bullpen with 4⅓ innings of relief, giving up only one earned run in an 8-6 victory.

On Saturday, Tech broke open a 3-3 game with three runs in the eighth and four more in the ninth for a 10-3 win. Burress hit his 11th home run of the season and was one of four Jackets with at least two RBIs.

Sunday’s finale, an 18-2 Tech win, was never in question and got out of hand in the seventh when the Jackets plated nine runs. Burress hit another homer and Kyle Lodise mashed his 13th bomb of the season. Caleb Daniel and Nathanael Coupet combined for nine RBIs.

Week ahead

A major matchup as far as Tech’s resume is concerned is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday when Auburn comes to Atlanta.

The Tigers (22-10) have an RPI of 15 are a likely NCAA Regional team. A win for the Jackets, who travel to Auburn on April 22, would be another key notch on the belt for Tech.

On Friday, Tech opens a three-game series at home against California. The Golden Bears (16-15, 6-9 ACC) were swept by Clemson at home over the weekend and were scheduled to host Pacific on Monday before heading East. Cal has played six games outside of the its home state, winning once at Duke and once at Louisville.